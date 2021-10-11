NL
Nov 3, 2021
A gret intro to Global Systemic Risk. I got a lot out of the course and would enjoy more on the matter. It also hasspurred me to do more research into the mathematics of systems for my own work.
DS
Feb 13, 2022
Our tutor made a complex field accessible, interesting and pleasant to engage with. I particulalry enjoyed the wealth of visuals, simplification of language and the interviews with specialists.
By Aedrian A•
Oct 11, 2021
This audit-only/no-certificate course could never be more timely than right now, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The comprehensibility of the material is improved substantially by a living, immersive example: the current global situation hitting all of us, in one way or another, in the face. At a certain point, we could no longer rely on reductionism – addressing a problem piece-by-piece and in a siloed manner – to satisfactorily address our collective woes, and this course allowed me to appreciate why this has been solidly the case perhaps even before I was born. The balance of efficiency and fragility, on one side, and redundancy and resilience/robustness, on the other, in terms of their pros and cons is long due for a reckoning. This offering should serve as a comprehensive introduction to systems thinking, complexity science, risk analysis, and the background-foreground forces and implications of globalization for those who have no advanced degrees or work experience in these disciplines. Furthermore, the end-of-module interviews each gave me at least one eye-opening thought, and I sometimes even wished that some discussions were longer. We must try our best to keep up, in theory and in practice, with the increasing intentional and inadvertent complexity of which modern life is dependent on.
By Michael C•
Oct 23, 2021
Thank you Miguel. This is an excellent course. I found it informative and well taught. It was great to listen to so many experts in their fields talk about how globalization and systems affect our lives. It gave me a better understanding of what makes the world go around ( and sometimes not go around).
By Jurijs K•
Oct 15, 2021
Very insightful course. As I designer a appreciate the reminder that not "everything is designed", sometimes there is no one in charge.
By Florence T•
Oct 16, 2021
Clear presentation. Comprehensive content. Thank you, Professor Miguel Centeno
By Ricardo A V•
Oct 4, 2021
top notch introductory class
By Khalid K•
Oct 5, 2021
Parfait
By Joshua A•
Oct 20, 2021
excellent justice to the study of the concept of systemic risk...........
By Ken J•
Dec 1, 2021
This course provides a fascinating overview of global systems, their interactions and how the failure of one system can ripple through other systems. Dr. Centeno does a great job of presenting the material in a way that both the "casual" learner or "hard-core" learner are left with powerful ideas to consider. The reference reading is top-notch. Some items are easier to gain access than others. If you have in interest in Networks, Epidemiology or Supply Chains then this class is a great way to expand your thinking. I would love to see a follow-on class with a deeper dive into the network modeling associated with this.
By Malgorzata M•
Nov 26, 2021
This is a really excellent course for everybody who wants to deepen his/her knowledge on global systemic risk. Professor Miguel Centeno is a fantastic teacher, explaining even the most difficult notions and concepts in a straightforward way (I highly value it as English is not my mother tongue). The course also covers an interesting mix of interviews with experts in a wide range of disciplines, what proves that risk prevention, mitigation and management in our globalized societies is the topic truly embedded in interconnectedness.
By Louis H•
Feb 16, 2022
I enjoyed the course, I learned a lot, among others that globalization is an important but also dangerous devellopment in nowadays world. We can not escape it, we can not turn back the system Globalization, but we can help to manage it. Thank you very much....and by the way a very good professor. (it is not the 1st course that I folow him)
By Laura J G D•
Dec 7, 2021
Fue una gran experiencia tener a Miguel Centeno como profesor, así como las entrevistas que dieron mayor amplitud y profundidad al conocimiento adquirido. Me congratulo por haber participado en el curso y agradezco enormemente el esfuerzo que realiza la comunidad de Coursera para hacernos llegar estos cursos.
By İlter D•
Nov 16, 2021
Great informative course that shows the complexity of the global system that we are all in. Explaining and showing things in a very understandable way. The interviews are also very good, you may learn different perspectives from the academics from different disciplines.
By DragonBarView S T•
Nov 12, 2021
Professor Centeno is a born teacher. This timely, engaging, and thought-provoking course is accessible to all and supported by interviews with a variety of specialists - It will certainly lead me to continue to follow the work that Princeton is doing in this field.
By Umakant P•
Nov 24, 2021
Very insightful overview of global risk. The conversations with specialists/experts are fascinating. The course covers a wide range of topics related to global catastrophic and systemic risk. highly recommended for beginners with an interest in risk.
By Celine C•
Apr 27, 2022
Professor Miguel Centeno is very knowledgable in the field of global systemic risk. The course is well-strucutred and data driven. There are plenty of data/research/graphs to support the argument. Learnt a lot from this course. Thank you!
By Randy P G•
Apr 21, 2022
My second course wth Professor Centeno.
Another excellent course of meaningful content and thought provoking ideas/information.
I commend Prof Centeno for his choice of interviewees. They were (are) ezxcellent.
By Nicholas L•
Nov 4, 2021
By David S•
Feb 14, 2022
By TimothyJames K•
Dec 15, 2021
very interesting course, it has stirred my interest in the topics covered and i think I'll do some more research / study of the area and related stuff
By Anurag M•
Apr 5, 2022
Awesome Course. Loved Professor Miguel delivery and carefully crafting a 360 view of risks. I understand it better now
By Ebenezer M•
Nov 15, 2021
Exposed me to complexities of interconnected systems if overlooked can have devastating impact on our very existence
By Richard G•
Nov 20, 2021
Just plain excellence. Thought provoking ideas and a wealth of knowledge that I will repeatedly return to.
By Richard B•
Apr 25, 2022
Very good introduction to the subject. The interviews with name recognizable leaders are very compelling.
By John•
Nov 10, 2021
Excellent lead rofessor with great guest lecturers and discussions delivering thought provoking content!
By Darleen K•
Mar 6, 2022
the professor was great and the teaching was excellent. I'm just sad I don't get a certificate for it.