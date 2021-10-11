Chevron Left
What is globalization and how does it work? How can we understand the process as a whole? How are the parts of the world linked? What are the risks of living in a world where “no one is in charge”? This course introduces students to systems thinking, network theory, and risk analysis and uses these tools to better understand the process of globalization. Focusing on trade, finance, and epidemiology, it analyzes potential challenges to the current global order. The course will be of interest to those studying global affairs, system dynamics, and world governance. It offers a set of heuristics that students can use to analyze contemporary global challenges. Linking the recording of Abbey Road to the COVID-19 pandemic provides new insights into the apparently chaotic world around us. Complex systems form the backbone of our increasingly interconnected and interdependent society. What were once more localized economies, supply chains, and social-ecological systems are now rapidly globalizing, and interacting with one another across countless spatial and temporal scales as technologies expand at ever greater velocities. These tightly coupled systems deliver greater efficiency and prosperity, but at the cost of greater fragility and the threat of catastrophic failure. This “global systemic risk” has implications in all functional domains affecting our daily lives—from the global financial system to healthcare, to critical infrastructure networks. Organized with 7-10 minute classes grouped together into longer modules, the course will have a linear “core” curriculum presented at the introductory level, with the potential for optional offshoots that give learners a more in-depth look into certain areas with more technical content....

By Aedrian A

Oct 11, 2021

This audit-only/no-certificate course could never be more timely than right now, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The comprehensibility of the material is improved substantially by a living, immersive example: the current global situation hitting all of us, in one way or another, in the face. At a certain point, we could no longer rely on reductionism – addressing a problem piece-by-piece and in a siloed manner – to satisfactorily address our collective woes, and this course allowed me to appreciate why this has been solidly the case perhaps even before I was born. The balance of efficiency and fragility, on one side, and redundancy and resilience/robustness, on the other, in terms of their pros and cons is long due for a reckoning. This offering should serve as a comprehensive introduction to systems thinking, complexity science, risk analysis, and the background-foreground forces and implications of globalization for those who have no advanced degrees or work experience in these disciplines. Furthermore, the end-of-module interviews each gave me at least one eye-opening thought, and I sometimes even wished that some discussions were longer. We must try our best to keep up, in theory and in practice, with the increasing intentional and inadvertent complexity of which modern life is dependent on.

By Michael C

Oct 23, 2021

Thank you Miguel. This is an excellent course. I found it informative and well taught. It was great to listen to so many experts in their fields talk about how globalization and systems affect our lives. It gave me a better understanding of what makes the world go around ( and sometimes not go around).

By Jurijs K

Oct 15, 2021

Very insightful course. As I designer a appreciate the reminder that not "everything is designed", sometimes there is no one in charge.

By Florence T

Oct 16, 2021

C​lear presentation. Comprehensive content. Thank you, Professor Miguel Centeno

By Ricardo A V

Oct 4, 2021

top notch introductory class

By Khalid K

Oct 5, 2021

Parfait

By Joshua A

Oct 20, 2021

e​xcellent justice to the study of the concept of systemic risk...........

By Ken J

Dec 1, 2021

T​his course provides a fascinating overview of global systems, their interactions and how the failure of one system can ripple through other systems. Dr. Centeno does a great job of presenting the material in a way that both the "casual" learner or "hard-core" learner are left with powerful ideas to consider. The reference reading is top-notch. Some items are easier to gain access than others. If you have in interest in Networks, Epidemiology or Supply Chains then this class is a great way to expand your thinking. I would love to see a follow-on class with a deeper dive into the network modeling associated with this.

By Malgorzata M

Nov 26, 2021

This is a really excellent course for everybody who wants to deepen his/her knowledge on global systemic risk. Professor Miguel Centeno is a fantastic teacher, explaining even the most difficult notions and concepts in a straightforward way (I highly value it as English is not my mother tongue). The course also covers an interesting mix of interviews with experts in a wide range of disciplines, what proves that risk prevention, mitigation and management in our globalized societies is the topic truly embedded in interconnectedness.

By Louis H

Feb 16, 2022

I enjoyed the course, I learned a lot, among others that globalization is an important but also dangerous devellopment in nowadays world. We can not escape it, we can not turn back the system Globalization, but we can help to manage it. Thank you very much....and by the way a very good professor. (it is not the 1st course that I folow him)

By Laura J G D

Dec 7, 2021

Fue una gran experiencia tener a Miguel Centeno como profesor, así como las entrevistas que dieron mayor amplitud y profundidad al conocimiento adquirido. Me congratulo por haber participado en el curso y agradezco enormemente el esfuerzo que realiza la comunidad de Coursera para hacernos llegar estos cursos.

By İlter D

Nov 16, 2021

Great informative course that shows the complexity of the global system that we are all in. Explaining and showing things in a very understandable way. The interviews are also very good, you may learn different perspectives from the academics from different disciplines.

By DragonBarView S T

Nov 12, 2021

Professor Centeno is a born teacher. This timely, engaging, and thought-provoking course is accessible to all and supported by interviews with a variety of specialists - It will certainly lead me to continue to follow the work that Princeton is doing in this field.

By Umakant P

Nov 24, 2021

Very insightful overview of global risk. The conversations with specialists/experts are fascinating. The course covers a wide range of topics related to global catastrophic and systemic risk. highly recommended for beginners with an interest in risk.

By Celine C

Apr 27, 2022

Professor Miguel Centeno is very knowledgable in the field of global systemic risk. The course is well-strucutred and data driven. There are plenty of data/research/graphs to support the argument. Learnt a lot from this course. Thank you!

By Randy P G

Apr 21, 2022

My second course wth Professor Centeno.

Another excellent course of meaningful content and thought provoking ideas/information.

I commend Prof Centeno for his choice of interviewees. They were (are) ezxcellent.

By Nicholas L

Nov 4, 2021

A​ gret intro to Global Systemic Risk. I got a lot out of the course and would enjoy more on the matter. It also hasspurred me to do more research into the mathematics of systems for my own work.

By David S

Feb 14, 2022

Our tutor made a complex field accessible, interesting and pleasant to engage with. I particulalry enjoyed the wealth of visuals, simplification of language and the interviews with specialists.

By TimothyJames K

Dec 15, 2021

very interesting course, it has stirred my interest in the topics covered and i think I'll do some more research / study of the area and related stuff

By Anurag M

Apr 5, 2022

Awesome Course. Loved Professor Miguel delivery and carefully crafting a 360 view of risks. I understand it better now

By Ebenezer M

Nov 15, 2021

Exposed me to complexities of interconnected systems if overlooked can have devastating impact on our very existence

By Richard G

Nov 20, 2021

Just plain excellence. Thought provoking ideas and a wealth of knowledge that I will repeatedly return to.

By Richard B

Apr 25, 2022

Very good introduction to the subject. The interviews with name recognizable leaders are very compelling.

By John

Nov 10, 2021

E​xcellent lead rofessor with great guest lecturers and discussions delivering thought provoking content!

By Darleen K

Mar 6, 2022

the professor was great and the teaching was excellent. I'm just sad I don't get a certificate for it.

