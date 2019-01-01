Dr. Wilson grew up in Connecticut, before attending Harvard College where he graduated with honors in biochemistry. He then attended medical school at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, before completing his internship, residency, and fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2012, he received a Masters degree in Clinical Epidemiology, which has informed his research ever since. At Yale since 2014, his goal is using patient-level data and advanced analytics to personalize medicine to each individual patient. An accomplished communicator of medical science, his work explaining the intricacies of medical studies has appeared on NPR, Medscape.com, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Huffington Post, and multiple other outlets