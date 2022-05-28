There is a need for broader literacy and deeper knowledge of the world’s religions and their ecological contributions. This course is designed as a gateway to the rich ecological dimensions of the Christian religious tradition. We delve into unique contributions from Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christianity, exploring views on and relationship with the natural world. We additionally highlight the relationship between Christianity and environmental justice, evangelical approaches to “creation care”, and Christian teachings on biodiversity, climate change, and the relationship between human, Earth, and cosmos.
Completion of Introduction to Religions and Ecology
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
MODULE 1: Course Introduction
MODULE 2: Introduction to Religion and Ecology
We begin by situating Christianity within the study of Religion and Ecology. We explore topics such as creation, incarnation, and sacraments as an entry into Christianity and Ecology. We introduce the emergence of eco-theology as a shift in theological thinking that relates the teachings of Christianity to our contemporary ecological and climate related challenges.
MODULE 3: Overview of Christianity and Ecological Responses
We reflect on historical questions embedded in the study of Christianity and Ecology. How do our contemporary environmental challenges and questions relate to the earlier formation and development of Christianity? Foremost among these questions are ideas of stewardship and care for the Earth along with doctrinal issues regarding incarnation, especially as this theme relates to the historical figure of Christ, and the Cosmic Christ prominent in John’s Gospel and several of Paul’s Epistles.
MODULE 4: Sacramental Christianity: Earth as Sacred Icon
We focus on Orthodox Christianity and ecology under the leadership of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, first among the religious leaders of the Greek Orthodox Church. We follow the symposium he organized on the Adriatic Sea, which like all of his eight symposia focused on water issues. This conference brought together scientists, civil servants, journalists, and religious spokespersons to consider ecology, politics, and spirituality as a basis for more integrated environmental solutions.
