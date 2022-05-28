About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Completion of Introduction to Religions and Ecology

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Philosophy
  • conservation
  • Religion
  • Ecology
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

MODULE 1: Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

MODULE 2: Introduction to Religion and Ecology

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: Overview of Christianity and Ecological Responses

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 88 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

MODULE 4: Sacramental Christianity: Earth as Sacred Icon

2 hours to complete
8 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

