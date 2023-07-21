Dartmouth College
Libertarian Free Will Specialization
Dartmouth College

Libertarian Free Will Specialization

Do humans have free will?. Examine the neuroscientific and philosophical evidence.

Taught in English

Peter Tse

Instructor: Peter Tse

Specialization - 3 course series

5.0

(6 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How arguments from philosophers and evidence from neuroscientists contribute to the conversation about free will.

  • To deploy these ideas to challenge assumptions of determinism in discussion and debate.

  • How the bridge between behavior and neurobiology, and the links between attention and consciousness build our understanding of our own free will.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

The Basics of Libertarian Free Will

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

Free Will and Neuroscience

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

Neural Basis of Imagination, Free Will, and Morality

Course 35 hours

What you'll learn

Instructor

Peter Tse
Dartmouth College
3 Courses

Offered by

Dartmouth College

