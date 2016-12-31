Journey of the Universe weaves together the discoveries of the evolutionary sciences together with humanities such as history, philosophy, art, and religion. This course draws on the Journey of the Universe Conversations, a series of 20 interviews with scientists and environmentalists. The first 10 interviews are with scientists and historians who deepen our understanding of the evolutionary process of universe, Earth, and humans. The second 10 interviews are with environmentalists, teachers, and artists who explore the connections between the universe story and the practices for a flourishing Earth community.
About this Course
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action!
Learn what this course is about, who's teaching it, and other ways you can explore this topic. Meet and greet your peers as well!
Introduction – Journey of the Universe Conversations
The universe’s evolutionary development forces it to leave eras and to start new eras, which is taking place in our own moment in time. We’re in one such moment. We are being pushed out of the industrial era into a new era of Earth’s history”
Beginning of the Universe: Galaxies, Stars, and the Solar System
A star is required for the production of carbon and oxygen and a galaxy is required for the production of stars. So the Milky Way galaxy as a whole is required for our hands. Understanding our cosmological nature is the first step into a new era.
Emergence of Life, Learning, and Humans
We discuss the oxygen crisis two billion years ago and the endosymbiosis that dealt with it creatively. We too will deal with the enveloping crises of our time, first of all by tending to them, by taking responsibility for them.
Becoming a Planetary Presence: Communities, Cities, and Economics
The story of the isolated neutron’s quick decay and the neutron+proton’s long term stability as an illustration of the synergistic effects that will take place in Eco-cities. In ways we can only guess at, these new mutually enhancing relationships will lead to a qualitatively new vitality.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.21%
- 4 stars11.84%
- 3 stars1.97%
- 2 stars0.65%
- 1 star1.31%
TOP REVIEWS FROM JOURNEY CONVERSATIONS: WEAVING KNOWLEDGE AND ACTION
This course is filled with interesting interviews, thoughtful websites and papers all designed to help advance your understanding of
I am so pleased Coursera offers this. Journey of the Universe has been an incredible learning experience!
I enjoyed this so much I am thinking of taking it again.
A beautiful course and I love it so much. The whole materials give a sense of journeying within me.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.