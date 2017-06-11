Chevron Left
Back to Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action by Yale University

4.8
stars
151 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

Journey of the Universe weaves together the discoveries of the evolutionary sciences together with humanities such as history, philosophy, art, and religion. This course draws on the Journey of the Universe Conversations, a series of 20 interviews with scientists and environmentalists. The first 10 interviews are with scientists and historians who deepen our understanding of the evolutionary process of universe, Earth, and humans. The second 10 interviews are with environmentalists, teachers, and artists who explore the connections between the universe story and the practices for a flourishing Earth community....

Top reviews

VB

Jan 27, 2018

I loved this course. I see my place in the world in an entirely new way. Each one of us has a "great work" that we can contribute to our ever evolving and expanding universe.

MW

Jan 3, 2017

A wonderful course providing deep insights into deep time and history. Well constructed lessons presented in a format that encourages participation and learning.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action

By Patricia W

Jun 11, 2017

This is a very interesting and enlightening course. It has helped me see the world and the universe in an entirely different way. Thank you very much!

By Brian T

Dec 31, 2016

This course is filled with interesting interviews, thoughtful websites and papers all designed to help advance your understanding of

By sandra a c s v

Oct 21, 2019

I´m now much more conscious about my ancient origen related to everything that ever existed before me. I´m part of a infinite mistery so creative and conscious that brought me here in this moment and now I can surely try to do my role and contribution to a better world knowing exactly that we´re responsible to the Earth and every being whatever it is, since we´re formed by the same elements. I feel a kind of completed in some way as I can see a reason to my real life here and now work in some ways to bring a better harmonic Earth, beggining by that sense of bellonging to some thing much more bigger than my existence.

By Susan F

Aug 18, 2019

Course number two in the series continues to be very interesting and greatly informative about the story the universe tells us. The use of the conversations in this course was very helpful in conveying to me the insights of other professionals working in different aspects for the same cause - the preservations of Earth and its many species from extinction and making it better through bringing a global awareness and community together. I am looking forward to the next segment to continue my journey of learning about our Earth and the Universe!! Thank you for such a wonderful course!

By Aza O

Apr 3, 2017

Amazing! Hope-Full! and Life Affirming! The New Universe Story is a collective call to action to learn about our deep cosmic past and our interconnected and interdependent role in the web of life. We are being asked to rise to the occasion of this new knowledge and use it to guide our ways as a species. I am humbled and uplifted to join this movement and share its gems to help make the world a better a place!

By Tun L A

Sep 4, 2017

Conversations in this course give many valuable knowledge to me, especially, poets, musics, teaching and ethics. Many resources giving in the each part of this course make me to a new vision of our community,and environment. Thank millions

By Jana N

Jan 2, 2017

The interviews in this course with a wide range of experts were inspiring as well as grounding. They achieved exactly what I was looking for: fresh ideas about how the new universe story guides people professionally and personally into new levels of participation in learning to be present to the planet in a mutually enhancing manner.

By Juliet B

Jun 5, 2017

A great way to learn about journey of the universe and its applications in the world e.g. ecological economics, permaculture, sustainable energy, ecocities, arts, education, and so on. Rather than passively watching videos the questions motivate a more active listening. I highly recommend doing this course!

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Valarie B

Jan 28, 2018

I loved this course. I see my place in the world in an entirely new way. Each one of us has a "great work" that we can contribute to our ever evolving and expanding universe.

By Mark W

Jan 3, 2017

A wonderful course providing deep insights into deep time and history. Well constructed lessons presented in a format that encourages participation and learning.

By Cornelia S L

Feb 3, 2017

Excellent interviews with people who are integrating the universe story in their works in a very creative way.

By Kathleen D

Dec 13, 2018

Excellent ! So accessible and student friendly. Profound in its offering, simple in its presentation. KD

By Mark P

Jan 2, 2017

I am so pleased Coursera offers this. Journey of the Universe has been an incredible learning experience!

By Siti A P

Sep 21, 2021

A beautiful course and I love it so much. The whole materials give a sense of journeying within me.

By Fogan A

Jan 19, 2019

These courses help me understand more bout life and he universe. Thanks guys!

By Richard J

Jul 9, 2020

Exceptional presenters, fabulous engaging videos and course material

By ROBIN L B

Nov 10, 2017

This course has inspired me to continue my learning of evolution.

By Shinichi T

Apr 10, 2020

It was a good opportunity to learn from the practitioners

By C

Jun 8, 2017

I enjoyed this so much I am thinking of taking it again.

By Deleted A

Sep 17, 2017

Excellent. A Course I could recomment to everyone.

By CHANTE C C

Nov 2, 2020

Very comprehensive and meaningful course.

By Jiratchaya T

Jun 18, 2020

Great!! It was so fun Thanks. :D

By Asal

Nov 5, 2017

Very informative course . Thanks

By Winston A W

Jul 1, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder