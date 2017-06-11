VB
Jan 27, 2018
I loved this course. I see my place in the world in an entirely new way. Each one of us has a "great work" that we can contribute to our ever evolving and expanding universe.
MW
Jan 3, 2017
A wonderful course providing deep insights into deep time and history. Well constructed lessons presented in a format that encourages participation and learning.
By Patricia W•
Jun 11, 2017
This is a very interesting and enlightening course. It has helped me see the world and the universe in an entirely different way. Thank you very much!
By Brian T•
Dec 31, 2016
This course is filled with interesting interviews, thoughtful websites and papers all designed to help advance your understanding of
By sandra a c s v•
Oct 21, 2019
I´m now much more conscious about my ancient origen related to everything that ever existed before me. I´m part of a infinite mistery so creative and conscious that brought me here in this moment and now I can surely try to do my role and contribution to a better world knowing exactly that we´re responsible to the Earth and every being whatever it is, since we´re formed by the same elements. I feel a kind of completed in some way as I can see a reason to my real life here and now work in some ways to bring a better harmonic Earth, beggining by that sense of bellonging to some thing much more bigger than my existence.
By Susan F•
Aug 18, 2019
Course number two in the series continues to be very interesting and greatly informative about the story the universe tells us. The use of the conversations in this course was very helpful in conveying to me the insights of other professionals working in different aspects for the same cause - the preservations of Earth and its many species from extinction and making it better through bringing a global awareness and community together. I am looking forward to the next segment to continue my journey of learning about our Earth and the Universe!! Thank you for such a wonderful course!
By Aza O•
Apr 3, 2017
Amazing! Hope-Full! and Life Affirming! The New Universe Story is a collective call to action to learn about our deep cosmic past and our interconnected and interdependent role in the web of life. We are being asked to rise to the occasion of this new knowledge and use it to guide our ways as a species. I am humbled and uplifted to join this movement and share its gems to help make the world a better a place!
By Tun L A•
Sep 4, 2017
Conversations in this course give many valuable knowledge to me, especially, poets, musics, teaching and ethics. Many resources giving in the each part of this course make me to a new vision of our community,and environment. Thank millions
By Jana N•
Jan 2, 2017
The interviews in this course with a wide range of experts were inspiring as well as grounding. They achieved exactly what I was looking for: fresh ideas about how the new universe story guides people professionally and personally into new levels of participation in learning to be present to the planet in a mutually enhancing manner.
By Juliet B•
Jun 5, 2017
A great way to learn about journey of the universe and its applications in the world e.g. ecological economics, permaculture, sustainable energy, ecocities, arts, education, and so on. Rather than passively watching videos the questions motivate a more active listening. I highly recommend doing this course!
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Cornelia S L•
Feb 3, 2017
Excellent interviews with people who are integrating the universe story in their works in a very creative way.
By Kathleen D•
Dec 13, 2018
Excellent ! So accessible and student friendly. Profound in its offering, simple in its presentation. KD
By Mark P•
Jan 2, 2017
I am so pleased Coursera offers this. Journey of the Universe has been an incredible learning experience!
By Siti A P•
Sep 21, 2021
A beautiful course and I love it so much. The whole materials give a sense of journeying within me.
By Fogan A•
Jan 19, 2019
These courses help me understand more bout life and he universe. Thanks guys!
By Richard J•
Jul 9, 2020
Exceptional presenters, fabulous engaging videos and course material
By ROBIN L B•
Nov 10, 2017
This course has inspired me to continue my learning of evolution.
By Shinichi T•
Apr 10, 2020
It was a good opportunity to learn from the practitioners
By C•
Jun 8, 2017
I enjoyed this so much I am thinking of taking it again.
By Deleted A•
Sep 17, 2017
Excellent. A Course I could recomment to everyone.
By CHANTE C C•
Nov 2, 2020
Very comprehensive and meaningful course.
By Jiratchaya T•
Jun 18, 2020
Great!! It was so fun Thanks. :D
By Asal•
Nov 5, 2017
Very informative course . Thanks
By Winston A W•
Jul 1, 2020
Excellent, thank you.