Ecology is the branch of Biology dealing with how organisms interact with their environment, including other organisms. Some of the topics it addresses are biodiversity, biomass, and how different populations of organisms cooperate or compete with one another.
Ecology is a highly important field for learners interested in Natural Resource Management, Agriculture, Forestry, City Planning, Community Health, Economics, and related fields. It drives discovery in food production, maintaining clean air and water, and sustaining biodiversity in the face of climate change.
Ecology is a great field for learners interested in working outdoors and in labs. They can enjoy roles such as Conservation Scientist, Environmental Scientist, Wildlife Biologist, Teacher, Environmental Consultant, Park Naturalist, Natural Resource Manager, Zookeeper, Wildlife Rehabilitator, Endangered Species Coordinator, and others that are related.
Ecology courses offered through Coursera help learners gain knowledge on Ecology ecosystems and dynamics; how scientists study ecosystems; plant biology and biological research; what defines us as humans; the scientific, economic, and socio-political dimensions of ecosystems; and more.
Lessons on Ecology are taught by Instructors specializing in Environmental Sciences, Plant Biosciences, Biodiversity, and more. Learners explore topics via video lectures, readings, quizzes, and more.
Any experience working outdoors can be beneficial when studying ecology. Perhaps you've volunteered or worked at a local, state, or national park. Work on a farm or ranch can also be helpful. Working or volunteering in a zoo, aquarium, archaeology dig, forest, garden, fishery, or national resource facility can be helpful as well. A background in agriculture, city planning, community health, economics, or other scientific fields can even help you better understand your ecology studies. Because ecology is a branch of biology, any background in biological sciences, like cell biology, biochemistry, biophysics, zoology, marine biology, anatomy, and physiology is usually beneficial when learning about ecology.
A love for working outdoors is a must for anyone interested in pursuing a role in ecology. While you'll spend some time in an office, laboratory, or classroom, depending on your job, you will likely find yourself conducting fieldwork outdoors. This location could be in a forest, a stream, the ocean, a desert, a lake, a park, a field, or in any type of ecosystem. Your job could involve working for a government agency, a research institution, a university, a school, a nonprofit organization, or even a private company. This means you could find yourself working with anyone from students to other professionals, so you must be able to work with a team.
People who are passionate about the environment and learning about life processes of organisms are best suited for roles in ecology. You'll need to be an analytical thinker with a mind for science and an eye for detail, as you may often find yourself conducting scientific experiments and working hands-on in the field. However, you'll also find yourself recording and sharing your findings, so it's important to have strong written and oral communication skills. Good computer skills are also important, as many of your findings will be recorded using various forms of technology. Those who choose the ecology field should also have good math skills.