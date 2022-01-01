- Interpreting data visualizations
- Communicating scientific information
- Evaluating policy options
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
Understand the Issue, Deepen your Engagement. Build climate literacy and apply it to your household, community, or workplace.
What you will learn
Identify, discuss, and critique the merits and shortcomings of climate policies
Recognize activities that emit or capture greenhouse gases, and opportunities to reduce emissions/enhance sinks.
Identify climate risks where you live, and opportunities to manage risks.
Serve as a resource for others on climate issues in their community or at their workplace.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
To apply our knowledge about climate change and public opinion on the issue, learners will engage in "climate conversations" with a friend, family member, co-worker, or neighbor. We'll also assemble infographics to explain how policy action can effectively address climate risks. At the end of the specialization, we'll reflect on these projects and how they might spark climate actions happening in our households, communities, and workplaces.
None required; prior classes in earth science and experience with reading/interpreting data visualizations will be helpful (applies for all courses).
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
What is Climate Change?
In this course, learners will become familiar with the scientific evidence that demonstrates human-caused climate change. We will explore how greenhouse gases cause the Earth to warm, and why our recent warming is attributed to human activities. We will also discuss where our climate is headed, including anticipated future temperature, precipitation, and sea level. Learners will engage with the consequences of these changes on our ecosystems, infrastructure, and communities. We will also identify how political beliefs influence our attitudes about climate change, and apply that knowledge to become better climate communicators.
How Do We Manage Climate Change?
In this course, learners will identify the types of actions that we can pursue to address climate change. These actions fall into two broad categories: 1) mitigation, which refers to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or enhance carbon sinks, and 2) adaptation, which refers to our preparations for climate impacts. We will explore the technologies, programs, and policies related to both mitigation and adaptation. Learners should leave the course with an improved ability to identify and evaluate climate actions undertaken by communities, governments, and businesses.
Planning with Climate Change in Mind
This course focuses on the climate impacts occurring and expected to occur across the United States. Our approach will be regional and sectoral, with consideration of impacts on water resources, transportation, energy, agriculture, forests, health, and coastal/marine resources. We will also look at how you can apply information about climate risks to motivate climate action in your household, in your community, or in your workplace.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
