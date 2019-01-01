Profile

Joseph Casola

Instructor

    Bio

    Dr. Joe Casola has worked on issues related to climate science and policy for nearly 20 years. His career has focused on translating information about climate variability, climate change, and climate impacts for policymakers, resource managers, and business leaders. Recent accomplishments include coordinating the 2017 Northwest Climate Conference and serving as an author for the Fourth National Climate Assessment and the report Unfair Share: Exploring the Disproportionate Risks from Climate Change Facing Washington State Communities. Dr. Casola earned his PhD and MS degrees in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Washington, where his research examined the response of snowpack in the Cascades to rising temperatures. He also holds a BS in Chemistry from Duke University. His past positions include: Deputy Director at University of Washington's Climate Impacts Group; adjunct faculty at George Mason University; Staff Scientist and Program Director for Science and Impacts at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions; Senior Associate at ICF International; and Post-Doctoral Fellow at the National Research Council.

    Courses

    What is Climate Change?

    How Do We Manage Climate Change?

    Planning with Climate Change in Mind

