In this course, learners will become familiar with the scientific evidence that demonstrates human-caused climate change. We will explore how greenhouse gases cause the Earth to warm, and why our recent warming is attributed to human activities. We will also discuss where our climate is headed, including anticipated future temperature, precipitation, and sea level. Learners will engage with the consequences of these changes on our ecosystems, infrastructure, and communities. We will also identify how political beliefs influence our attitudes about climate change, and apply that knowledge to become better climate communicators.
Identify the major components of the climate system
Explain the role of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions as the drivers of global climate change
Identify the primary physical and ecological impacts of climate change
Explain the unique process by which scientific information is produced
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
The Climate System and Climate Change
Climate change is real. Scientists agree that human activities are causing the climate to change. Warming will continue in the 21st century, and the amount of warming will be determined by our emissions of greenhouse gases.
Impacts of Climate Change
The net impact of climate change on ecosystems, infrastructure, and communities is expected to be negative. Many impacts are already occurring, and we expect future warming to exacerbate their effects.
Attitudes About Climate Change
To stay informed about climate change, it is important to know where to get credible information. It’s also important to understand how scientific information is unique from other types of knowledge. Also, it can be helpful to recognize that others’ opinions on climate are heavily influenced by political affiliation. When engaging with others on climate, information needs to be tailored to take into account your audiences concerns and world views.
Incredibly important information and professionally presented
This course was really enjoyable to take and I learned a lot about climate change and how to find out more data on it.
About the Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
In this specialization, learners will gain familiarity with the key information sources that constitute the scientific consensus on the human causes of climate change and its associated impacts. We will explore the options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preparing for impacts, drawing heavily from the Fourth US National Climate Assessment. The ultimate goal of the specialization is to empower learners to formulate their own plans for reducing emissions and adapting to future impacts, appropriate for their respective households, communities, and workplaces.
