About this Course

4,366 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the major components of the climate system

  • Explain the role of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions as the drivers of global climate change

  • Identify the primary physical and ecological impacts of climate change

  • Explain the unique process by which scientific information is produced

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Climate System and Climate Change

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Impacts of Climate Change

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Attitudes About Climate Change

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WHAT IS CLIMATE CHANGE?

View all reviews

About the Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization

Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder