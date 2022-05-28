This course focuses on the climate impacts occurring and expected to occur across the United States. Our approach will be regional and sectoral, with consideration of impacts on water resources, transportation, energy, agriculture, forests, health, and coastal/marine resources. We will also look at how you can apply information about climate risks to motivate climate action in your household, in your community, or in your workplace.
Navigate the National Climate Assessment as a resource for information about impacts and adaptation
Describe how place and context relate to climate risk and potential mitigation and adaptation choices
Identify opportunities for communities, governments, and businesses to manage climate risks
Explain the challenges and competing interests that make climate change a difficult issue for communities, governments, and businesses to address
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Sectoral Impacts and Adaptation
Climate change affects almost all sectors of our economy. This module will summarize key messages regarding these impacts, drawing upon the Fourth National Climate Assessment.
Regional Impacts and Adaptation
Across the country, climate impacts are occurring. These impacts often affect the places and resources that are intertwined with our livelihoods and identities. This module takes a regional approach, drawing upon the Fourth National Climate Assessment.
Taking Climate Action
This module provides examples and resources for taking climate action on your own.
In this specialization, learners will gain familiarity with the key information sources that constitute the scientific consensus on the human causes of climate change and its associated impacts. We will explore the options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preparing for impacts, drawing heavily from the Fourth US National Climate Assessment. The ultimate goal of the specialization is to empower learners to formulate their own plans for reducing emissions and adapting to future impacts, appropriate for their respective households, communities, and workplaces.
