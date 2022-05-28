About this Course

2,187 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Navigate the National Climate Assessment as a resource for information about impacts and adaptation

  • Describe how place and context relate to climate risk and potential mitigation and adaptation choices

  • Identify opportunities for communities, governments, and businesses to manage climate risks

  • Explain the challenges and competing interests that make climate change a difficult issue for communities, governments, and businesses to address

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Sectoral Impacts and Adaptation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Regional Impacts and Adaptation

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Taking Climate Action

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization

Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder