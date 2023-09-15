Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Education on climate change, energy and ecological footprint
Education on climate change, energy and ecological footprint

Taught in English

Emma Naslud-Hadley

What you'll learn

  • Identify what climate change is and its connections with factors such as climate, Earth systems, and energy.

  • Design a diagnosis of ecological awareness and motivation to understand the short and long-term causes, effects, and risks of climate change.

  • Identify and promote global and local actions for climate change mitigation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

This course explores key concepts of climate change, such as climate, terrestrial systems, and energy. Their relationships are analyzed, and a diagnosis is proposed to promote school awareness of the short-term and long-term causes and effects of climate change. Additionally, the identification of local and global actions to mitigate it is encouraged.

What's included

3 readings1 discussion prompt

This module explores concepts related to climate change and its connection with various factors such as climate, seasons, and Earth systems. Additionally, it covers examples of climate change action in other schools. The learning experience within this module is enriched through diagnostic assessments and collaborative exercises.

What's included

4 videos13 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This module covers aspects of ecological footprint and climate impact. It describes the energy cycle and sources, as well as alternative technologies. Concrete examples of energy efficiency and energy usage within the school context are provided. Additionally, a practical exercise is presented to diagnose the sources of school energy.

What's included

7 videos17 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts

