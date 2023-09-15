Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Education on climate change: water and soil
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Education on climate change: water and soil

This course is part of Climate change education Specialization

Taught in English

Emma Naslud-Hadley
Juan Paredes

Instructors: Emma Naslud-Hadley

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the relationship between water, climate change, and the adaptation of living organisms.

  • Recognize the connection between nutrition, cultivation, and climate change.

  • Identify climate change adaptation strategies, risks, and potential threats.

  • Conduct an analysis of existing hazards to the school environment, identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Climate change education Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This course delves into the connection between water, climate change, and how living organisms adapt to these shifts. It also explores concepts related to agriculture, food, and food sovereignty. Additionally, it introduces a range of online games that enhance the integration and practical application of the developing conceptual knowledge.

What's included

3 readings1 discussion prompt

This module explores concepts related to the water cycle and how human actions at individual and global levels impact this cycle. Additionally, it describes the primary consequences of these actions. Furthermore, it delves into how living organisms adapt to climate change. Threats and risks associated with environmental challenges are presented, along with the proposal for creating a plan to mitigate threats within the school.

What's included

4 videos14 readings2 quizzes4 discussion prompts

In this module, concepts related to nutrition and soil are developed. Additionally, different forms and types of cultivation and their relationship with climate change are described. Concepts related to balanced nutrition, culture, and food sovereignty are also addressed.

What's included

4 videos20 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Emma Naslud-Hadley
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
7 Courses749 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions