This course delves into the connection between water, climate change, and how living organisms adapt to these shifts. It also explores concepts related to agriculture, food, and food sovereignty. Additionally, it introduces a range of online games that enhance the integration and practical application of the developing conceptual knowledge.
Education on climate change: water and soil
This course is part of Climate change education Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identify the relationship between water, climate change, and the adaptation of living organisms.
Recognize the connection between nutrition, cultivation, and climate change.
Identify climate change adaptation strategies, risks, and potential threats.
Conduct an analysis of existing hazards to the school environment, identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
This course delves into the connection between water, climate change, and how living organisms adapt to these shifts. It also explores concepts related to agriculture, food, and food sovereignty. Additionally, it introduces a range of online games that enhance the integration and practical application of the developing conceptual knowledge.
What's included
3 readings1 discussion prompt
This module explores concepts related to the water cycle and how human actions at individual and global levels impact this cycle. Additionally, it describes the primary consequences of these actions. Furthermore, it delves into how living organisms adapt to climate change. Threats and risks associated with environmental challenges are presented, along with the proposal for creating a plan to mitigate threats within the school.
What's included
4 videos14 readings2 quizzes4 discussion prompts
In this module, concepts related to nutrition and soil are developed. Additionally, different forms and types of cultivation and their relationship with climate change are described. Concepts related to balanced nutrition, culture, and food sovereignty are also addressed.
What's included
4 videos20 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Education
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.