Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Climate change education: sustainable environments
This course is part of Climate change education Specialization

Taught in English

Juan Paredes
Emma Naslud-Hadley

Instructors: Juan Paredes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the elements that make up the landscape, natural disasters, and human actions contributing to their modification.

  • Recognize the effects of cities, consumption, and our ecological footprint on the environment.

  • Identify the impact of climate change on health and the actions to be taken to create healthier environments.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Climate change education Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 3 modules in this course

In this course, we explore the components of landscapes and natural disasters. We emphasize human actions that impact the environment, both in terms of modification and preservation. Additionally, we explore concepts related to cities, megacities, and sustainable environments. The course also delves into the connection between the environment, health, and diseases."

What's included

3 readings1 discussion prompt

This module addresses concepts related to the water cycle and how human actions at both individual and global levels impact this cycle. Additionally, it describes the primary consequences of these actions. Finally, it explores how living organisms adapt to climate change.

What's included

3 videos13 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this module, concepts related to cities, sustainability, and responsible individual consumption are developed. Additionally, it presents how consumption affects climate change and health.

What's included

4 videos30 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Juan Paredes
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
6 Courses649 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

