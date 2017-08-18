About this Course

16,011 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,774 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 19 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Food

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 29 min), 18 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Energy

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 16 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Transportation

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 17 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACT ON CLIMATE: STEPS TO INDIVIDUAL, COMMUNITY, AND POLITICAL ACTION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder