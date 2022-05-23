About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the overall goals of mitigation and adaptation policies

  • Describe the primary sources of and recent trends in greenhouse gas emissions in the United States

  • Explain the concept of climate risk, and describe its components

  • Provide examples of mitigation policies and adaptation efforts

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Overview of Climate Action

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Reducing Emissions

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Managing Climate Risk Through Adaptation

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

