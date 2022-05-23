In this course, learners will identify the types of actions that we can pursue to address climate change. These actions fall into two broad categories: 1) mitigation, which refers to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or enhance carbon sinks, and 2) adaptation, which refers to our preparations for climate impacts. We will explore the technologies, programs, and policies related to both mitigation and adaptation. Learners should leave the course with an improved ability to identify and evaluate climate actions undertaken by communities, governments, and businesses.
This course is part of the Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
Explain the overall goals of mitigation and adaptation policies
Describe the primary sources of and recent trends in greenhouse gas emissions in the United States
Explain the concept of climate risk, and describe its components
Provide examples of mitigation policies and adaptation efforts
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Overview of Climate Action
We will define and discuss examples of mitigation and adaptation.
Reducing Emissions
We will dive deeper into climate mitigation, examining the various strategies for reducing emissions. We will also explore some of the policy tools, like carbon pricing, that can motivate and accelerate emissions reductions.
Managing Climate Risk Through Adaptation
We will define climate risk, and demonstrate how adaptation strategies attempt to address different drivers of risk.
About the Exploring Our Responses to Climate Change Specialization
In this specialization, learners will gain familiarity with the key information sources that constitute the scientific consensus on the human causes of climate change and its associated impacts. We will explore the options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preparing for impacts, drawing heavily from the Fourth US National Climate Assessment. The ultimate goal of the specialization is to empower learners to formulate their own plans for reducing emissions and adapting to future impacts, appropriate for their respective households, communities, and workplaces.
