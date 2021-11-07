By Heinz D•
Nov 7, 2021
Good lectures on mitigation and adaptation. Joseph Casola's experience adds a lot of value. The quizzes and the final peer-reviewed assignment are sensible. Some video transcripts might be reworked as they contain a bunch of typos.
By PINDI Y 2•
Mar 8, 2021
Excellent
By Sage B•
Jun 15, 2021
The course is good -- it is the second in a three part series and takes a nice look at both mitigations and adaptations that we can take to address climate change. The only problem with the course is the final assignment; we are asked to create an infographic, which isn't a bad assignment in general, but there is no way to submit a file as your assignement submission -- the field only allows for text -- nor are there any instructions for ways to do file sharing. Coursera should really fix this; otherwise the course content is good.