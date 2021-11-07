Chevron Left
Back to How Do We Manage Climate Change?

Learner Reviews & Feedback for How Do We Manage Climate Change? by University of Colorado Boulder

5.0
stars
22 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this course, learners will identify the types of actions that we can pursue to address climate change. These actions fall into two broad categories: 1) mitigation, which refers to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or enhance carbon sinks, and 2) adaptation, which refers to our preparations for climate impacts. We will explore the technologies, programs, and policies related to both mitigation and adaptation. Learners should leave the course with an improved ability to identify and evaluate climate actions undertaken by communities, governments, and businesses....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for How Do We Manage Climate Change?

By Heinz D

Nov 7, 2021

G​ood lectures on mitigation and adaptation. Joseph Casola's experience adds a lot of value. The quizzes and the final peer-reviewed assignment are sensible. Some video transcripts might be reworked as they contain a bunch of typos.

By PINDI Y 2

Mar 8, 2021

Excellent

By Sage B

Jun 15, 2021

T​he course is good -- it is the second in a three part series and takes a nice look at both mitigations and adaptations that we can take to address climate change. The only problem with the course is the final assignment; we are asked to create an infographic, which isn't a bad assignment in general, but there is no way to submit a file as your assignement submission -- the field only allows for text -- nor are there any instructions for ways to do file sharing. Coursera should really fix this; otherwise the course content is good.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder