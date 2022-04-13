Chevron Left
Back to Planning with Climate Change in Mind

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Planning with Climate Change in Mind by University of Colorado Boulder

4.8
stars
19 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

This course focuses on the climate impacts occurring and expected to occur across the United States. Our approach will be regional and sectoral, with consideration of impacts on water resources, transportation, energy, agriculture, forests, health, and coastal/marine resources. We will also look at how you can apply information about climate risks to motivate climate action in your household, in your community, or in your workplace....
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Planning with Climate Change in Mind

By Batoul N Z

Apr 13, 2022

i loved this course very much

By Shubham N

Mar 14, 2021

Insightfull

By Heinz D

Mar 15, 2022

G​reat teacher, good content. Be aware, that the peer review at the end of the course may take more than one week.

