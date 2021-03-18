Chevron Left
Back to What is Climate Change?

Learner Reviews & Feedback for What is Climate Change? by University of Colorado Boulder

4.9
stars
36 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

In this course, learners will become familiar with the scientific evidence that demonstrates human-caused climate change. We will explore how greenhouse gases cause the Earth to warm, and why our recent warming is attributed to human activities. We will also discuss where our climate is headed, including anticipated future temperature, precipitation, and sea level. Learners will engage with the consequences of these changes on our ecosystems, infrastructure, and communities. We will also identify how political beliefs influence our attitudes about climate change, and apply that knowledge to become better climate communicators....

Top reviews

KP

Mar 17, 2021

This course was really enjoyable to take and I learned a lot about climate change and how to find out more data on it.

JE

Oct 11, 2021

Incredibly important information and professionally presented

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for What is Climate Change?

By Kaelin P

Mar 18, 2021

This course was really enjoyable to take and I learned a lot about climate change and how to find out more data on it.

By Jane E

Oct 11, 2021

Incredibly important information and professionally presented

By Sage B

Jun 8, 2021

T​his course is not very hard, but a nice introduction to climate change -- with enough detail that even those who feel somewhat informed can learn something, but not at all daunting to the complete novice. I also appreciated the project, which prompted us to have a conversation about climate change. I will confess to having been reticent to attempting such conversations -- perhaps it felt too "political" -- but it was easier than I thought and I think the experience will lead me to try again.

By Heinz D

Apr 6, 2021

Concise intro to the stats and facts. J. Casola is an empathic and knowledgeful teacher and I learned a lot. Sometimes the strict focus to the U.S. was a bit disturbing, but it's also an advantage to be able to go in depth on that regional level.

By Lars J F

Dec 28, 2020

Short but to the point as an great overview and introduction to the topic. Despite having taken many longer and more advanced on-ine courses on climate change and related topics, I still learnt a few new things.

By Marwa M

Mar 28, 2022

very beneficial

By SNGJS

May 30, 2021

NA

By Anand T

Aug 7, 2021

IT IS AN IMPORTANT COURSE FOR THE CURRENT SITUATION. BECAUSE THE CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN INEVITABLE ONE IN THIS CURRENT WORLD. SO AS A CITIZEN OF WORLD, IT IS AN IMPORTANT DUTY OF EVERYONE TO TAKE NECESSARY NEEDS TO AVOID OR REDUCE THE EFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE. SO IN THIS COURSE, WITH STATISTICAL DATA, AND UNDERSTOOD THE CLIMATE CHANGE AND ITS EFFECTS AND REDUCING WAYS.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder