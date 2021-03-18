KP
Mar 17, 2021
This course was really enjoyable to take and I learned a lot about climate change and how to find out more data on it.
JE
Oct 11, 2021
Incredibly important information and professionally presented
By Sage B•
Jun 8, 2021
This course is not very hard, but a nice introduction to climate change -- with enough detail that even those who feel somewhat informed can learn something, but not at all daunting to the complete novice. I also appreciated the project, which prompted us to have a conversation about climate change. I will confess to having been reticent to attempting such conversations -- perhaps it felt too "political" -- but it was easier than I thought and I think the experience will lead me to try again.
By Heinz D•
Apr 6, 2021
Concise intro to the stats and facts. J. Casola is an empathic and knowledgeful teacher and I learned a lot. Sometimes the strict focus to the U.S. was a bit disturbing, but it's also an advantage to be able to go in depth on that regional level.
By Lars J F•
Dec 28, 2020
Short but to the point as an great overview and introduction to the topic. Despite having taken many longer and more advanced on-ine courses on climate change and related topics, I still learnt a few new things.
By Marwa M•
Mar 28, 2022
very beneficial
By SNGJS•
May 30, 2021
NA
By Anand T•
Aug 7, 2021
IT IS AN IMPORTANT COURSE FOR THE CURRENT SITUATION. BECAUSE THE CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN INEVITABLE ONE IN THIS CURRENT WORLD. SO AS A CITIZEN OF WORLD, IT IS AN IMPORTANT DUTY OF EVERYONE TO TAKE NECESSARY NEEDS TO AVOID OR REDUCE THE EFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE. SO IN THIS COURSE, WITH STATISTICAL DATA, AND UNDERSTOOD THE CLIMATE CHANGE AND ITS EFFECTS AND REDUCING WAYS.