Ecology is all about connections. In this course, we’ll see how interdependent every living thing is and how people are impacting the natural world. Like all sciences, ecology isn’t just a list of known facts– it’s also a process. I love telling stories, and I’ve included many stories about how we’ve come to know what we know about ecology through observations and experiments.
This course is part of the Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
None.
None.
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Introduction to Biology - Ecology
Module 1: What is Ecology?
In this module, we will learn about the goals of the science of ecology and some of the ways in which ecology can be applied to help people.
Module 2: Community Ecology
In this module, we will Learn about the factors that influence the distribution of life on Earth, some of the approaches that ecologists use to study ecological communities, and how the concept of an ecological niche can be used to understand the outcome of competition between species.
Module 3: Island Biogeography
In this module, we will learn about the development of the equilibrium theory of island biogeography and how it can be applied both to real islands and to protected areas.
Module 4: Species Interactions
In this module, we will learn about the various ways that species interact with one another, the role of keystone species in natural ecosystems, and how disturbances like floods and fires affect ecological communities.
Module 5: Population Ecology
In this module, we will learn how ecologists estimate population sizes of wild animals, the factors that affect population size in animals and people, and the history and recent trends in human population growth.
Module 6: Conservation Biology
In this module, we will learn about the major threats to living species and the impacts of habitat loss, invasive species, and climate change on the natural world.
Module 7: The Future of the Biosphere
In this module, we will learn about the current declines in biodiversity and how biodiversity loss affects ecosystems and people.
Final Assessment and Course Summary
About the Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
In this 3-course specialization, you will gain an understanding of how interdependent every living thing is and how people are impacting the natural world; you will trace how Charles Darwin developed a theory of evolution and the many ways that biologists have advanced the science of evolution since Darwin's lifetime; you will learn about the many applications of evolutionary biology to our everyday lives; you will examine the incredible variety of life that inhabits this planet and the characteristics, functions, origins, and the roles of each major group; we will also take a closer look at us, humans, considering our origins and future as a species.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.