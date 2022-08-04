About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Beginner Level

N​one.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Beginner Level

N​one.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Introduction to Biology - Ecology

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 1: What is Ecology?

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Module 2: Community Ecology

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Island Biogeography

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 4: Species Interactions

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 5: Population Ecology

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 6: Conservation Biology

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 7: The Future of the Biosphere

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Final Assessment and Course Summary

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

About the Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization

Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder