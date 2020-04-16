About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

19%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

American Museum of Natural History

Placeholder

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Can an Ecosystem Recover?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

How Do We Study Populations?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How Do Species Coexist?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 86 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

How is an Ecosystem a System?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

