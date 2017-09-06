About this Course

17,548 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(5,413 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Frontiers in Ecosystem Services

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 89 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Valuation of Ecosystem Services

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 174 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Understanding the Normative Dimensions of Ecosystem Services

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 76 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Quantitative and Spatially-Explicit Assessment of Ecosystem Services

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 104 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ECOSYSTEM SERVICES: A METHOD FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder