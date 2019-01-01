Anthony Lehmann is exploring ways of transforming environmental data into actionable information for the conservation of Nature. He specialized first on Species Distribution Modeling with the development of the Generalized Regression Analysis and Spatial Prediction (GRASP) package that he applied on all types of organisms and ecosystems. More recently he coordinated a large European research project using the hydrological modeling tool SWAT to model for the first time the full Black Sea catchment. As an expert in Geographic Information Systems and Statistical Modeling he is now interested in new ways for sharing and integrating Earth observation data in order to develop spatially explicit indicators of the environment. These indicators are typically useful in the framework of Ecosystem Services assessment at all spatial scales, but also for addressing the needs of many environment policies (CBD, IPBES, IPCC, SDG). He obtained his Master and PhD in Ecology at the University of Geneva, went for several postdoc at Landcare Research in New Zealand and CSIRO in Canberra, worked at the Swiss Center for Mapping Fauna in Neuchâtel, as well at UNEP/GRID in Geneva. He teaches practical courses on GIS, spatial statistics and ecology, biodiversity conservation, hydrological modeling and ecosystem services. He is also associate editor for the journal Environmental Science and Policy.