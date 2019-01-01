Juliet J. Fall is a political and environmental geographer working within political geography on political boundaries and nature; in political ecology on protected areas, biosecurity, invasive species, and ecosystem services; in visual studies on filmmaking and on comic books; and in the history of ideas within geography and social science. Before coming to the University of Geneva, she worked at The Open University (UK). She has held visiting positions at the Universities of Durham (UK) ; British Columbia (Canada) ; University of California Los Angeles (USA) ; and the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna (Italy).