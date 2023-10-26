University of Florida
Agroforestry Specialization
University of Florida

Agroforestry Specialization

Principles of Global Agroforestry. Explore the history, practices, principles, and developments in agroforestry from around the world.

Taught in English

Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator

Instructor: Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator

Specialization - 5 course series

4.7

(18 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 15 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 5 course series

Agroforestry I: Principles and Practices

Course 1
15 hours
4.8 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Biology
Category: Forestry
Category: Agronomy
Category: Ecology
Category: Horticulture

Agroforestry II: Major Systems of the World

Course 2
7 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Biology
Category: Forestry
Category: Agronomy
Category: Ecology
Category: Horticulture

Agroforestry III: Principles of Plant and Soil Management

Course 3
6 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Biology
Category: Forestry
Category: Agronomy
Category: Ecology
Category: Horticulture

Agroforestry IV: Climate, Carbon Storage and Agroforestry

Course 4
5 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Biology
Category: Forestry
Category: environmental science
Category: Agronomy
Category: Ecology

Agroforestry V: Ecosystem Services, Food and Sustainability

Course 5
5 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Biology
Category: Forestry
Category: Agronomy
Category: Ecology
Category: Horticulture

Instructor

Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator
University of Florida
5 Courses
1,226 learners

Offered by

University of Florida

