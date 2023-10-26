This specialization from the University of Florida Department of Forest, Fisheries and Geomatics Sciences presented by leading experts in the field, is a five-module program covering the various aspects of agroforestry including the global distribution of the practices, their underlying principles, and major scientific advances during the past nearly five decades. Students will gain extensive knowledge and skills related to agroforestry systems, best practices and scientific management that can be useful in promoting their professional development and sharpening their land management skills.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will gain familiarity with a wide range of plant and soil applications for agroforestry projects
Determining objectives for agroforestry applications
Identifying practices and projecting timelines to accomplish objectives
Identifying obstacles to implementation and forming a plan to address them
List resources for accomplishing goals