The Digital Media for Health Outcomes (DMHO) course will train health communication professionals to leverage social and behavioral insights to design, implement and evaluate health communications online. The course is designed as a comprehensive and evidence-based tutorial on the key tactical steps to develop and implement successful health campaigns on social media, and to evaluate their performance and impact on health behavior. Throughout the course, students will explore best practices for designing relevant messages and campaign creatives. By the end of the course, students will be able to implement a digital communication strategy with actionable campaign objectives, and evaluate its impact through ad metrics, survey data, cost, and coverage indicators.
Vyombo vya Habari Dijitali kwa Matokeo ya Afya
Taught in Swahili
Maarifa ya kitabia ndio msingi ambao mkakati wa kampeni ya siku zijazo unategemea. Participants will be encouraged to use this module to generate campaign ideas they can use to follow along with for the rest of the course.
Uelewa wa mambo muhimu ya kuzingatia katika mkakati wako wa mawasiliano ya afya kwa hadhira inayolengwa iliyobainishwa.
Ufichuaji wa maudhui yanayofanya vizuri kulingana na viwango vya sekta - vipengee visilivyolipiwa na vilivyoratibiwa - yanayohusiana na mbinu bora za kubuni maudhui ya picha na video ya kampeni ya afya mtandaoni.
Jifunze jinsi ya kuunda mkakati wako wa mawasiliano ya kidijitali kwa matokeo bora ndani ya bajeti na upate ujasiri wa kuanzisha mkakati wa kampeni yako!
Kuweka malengo yanayoonekana na viashirio muhimu vya utendakazi kwa kampeni halisi za Mawasiliano ya Mabadiliko ya Kijamii na Tabia (SBCC).
