Vyombo vya Habari Dijitali kwa Matokeo ya Afya
Taught in Swahili

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Saad Omer

Instructor: Saad Omer

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

Maarifa ya kitabia ndio msingi ambao mkakati wa kampeni ya siku zijazo unategemea. Participants will be encouraged to use this module to generate campaign ideas they can use to follow along with for the rest of the course.

What's included

8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Uelewa wa mambo muhimu ya kuzingatia katika mkakati wako wa mawasiliano ya afya kwa hadhira inayolengwa iliyobainishwa.

What's included

13 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Ufichuaji wa maudhui yanayofanya vizuri kulingana na viwango vya sekta - vipengee visilivyolipiwa na vilivyoratibiwa - yanayohusiana na mbinu bora za kubuni maudhui ya picha na video ya kampeni ya afya mtandaoni.

What's included

13 videos9 readings1 peer review

Jifunze jinsi ya kuunda mkakati wako wa mawasiliano ya kidijitali kwa matokeo bora ndani ya bajeti na upate ujasiri wa kuanzisha mkakati wa kampeni yako!

What's included

10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Kuweka malengo yanayoonekana na viashirio muhimu vya utendakazi kwa kampeni halisi za Mawasiliano ya Mabadiliko ya Kijamii na Tabia (SBCC).

What's included

11 videos4 readings2 quizzes

Instructor

Saad Omer
Yale University
10 Courses12,340 learners

