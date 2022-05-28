Conserving and restoring tropical forest landscapes offers an opportunity to address pressing environmental and social challenges. Effective conservation and restoration initiatives support multiple objectives, including ecosystem functioning, climate change mitigation and adaptation, food security, and economic growth.
(1) Fundamentals of tropical forest landscape management
(2) Conservation & restoration strategies
(3) Funding conservation & restoration
- Reforestation
- Conservation Science
- Agroforestry
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Why conserve and restore tropical forest landscapes?
Welcome to the course! In this module, we will begin exploring what tropical forest landscapes are and why they are important. We will also discuss threats to forest landscapes and motivations for conserving and restoring them.
Ecology of tropical forest landscapes
In this module, we will examine tropical forests from an ecological lens. Understanding how natural ecological processes work will lay the groundwork for knowing how to develop effective conservation and restoration techniques, which we will cover in later modules.
Social considerations for restoration and conservation
Now that we have examined the ecological forces that shape tropical forest landscapes, we will shift our focus to people. In this module, we will consider how people are affected by and affect tropical forest landscapes and how considering local access to resources is a pivotal consideration when considering effective, equitable interventions.
Conservation strategies
In this module, we will look at some fundamental conservation concepts. At its core, conservation involves protecting existing habitat or forest cover, but selecting where to prioritize protection, is more complicated. Conservation decisions depend on a suite of considerations, such as how one measures biodiversity, how one considers changes in the landscape over time, and how conservation affects other goals, such as ecosystem function.
