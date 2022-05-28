About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • (1) Fundamentals of tropical forest landscape management

    (2) Conservation & restoration strategies

    (3) Funding conservation & restoration

Skills you will gain

  • Reforestation
  • Conservation Science
  • Agroforestry
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Why conserve and restore tropical forest landscapes?

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Ecology of tropical forest landscapes

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Social considerations for restoration and conservation

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 71 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Conservation strategies

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

