About this Course

10,538 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,012 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The business potential for Integrated Landscape Management and Restoration

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Land degradation and restoration of degraded ecosystems

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Economics of land degradation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Commonland projects: process, team-roles and skills involved

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM A BUSINESS APPROACH TO SUSTAINABLE LANDSCAPE RESTORATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder