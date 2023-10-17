In order to access this course without a fee, please follow the below steps:
1. Click the blue ‘Enroll’ button 2. At the bottom of the pop-up window, click the ‘Audit the course’ option 3. For more information on auditing a course, please see details in this Learner Help Center article: https://www.coursera.support/s/article/209818613-Enrollment-options?language=en_US In this course, spread over ten modules, participants will learn about: • the water cycle • hydrology • groundwater models • human impacts on freshwater ecosystems • water governance • water law • the economics of water infrastructure • scenario planning and municipal water