Politecnico di Milano
New paradigms in wastewater management
Politecnico di Milano

New paradigms in wastewater management

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Roberto Canziani

Instructor: Roberto Canziani

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(27 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Urban water management trends: from health protection to process optimization, energy savings, and material recovery from wastewater and sludge.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

What's included

5 videos1 quiz

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.5 (11 ratings)
Roberto Canziani
Politecnico di Milano
1 Course1,318 learners

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 27

4.7

27 reviews

  • 5 stars

    79.31%

  • 4 stars

    13.79%

  • 3 stars

    6.89%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

MZ
5

Reviewed on Nov 11, 2023

MA
5

Reviewed on Apr 25, 2024

MP
5

Reviewed on Aug 21, 2023

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions