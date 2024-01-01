Full Professor in Environmental-Sanitary Engineering at the Politecnico di Milano. Graduated in 1981 in hydraulic civil engineering, specialization in sanitary engineering, he obtained his PhD in 1987 at the Politecnico di Milano after an 18-month internship as a research student at the British Water Research Center (WRc). Assistant professor (since 1992) and then professor (since 1999 as associate, and full professor since 2018) at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the Politecnico di Milano. His specialty competences are in the field of wastewater and sludge treatments. He teaches two courses in English in the Master's Degree in Environmental and Land Planning Engineering and is Deputy coordinator of the PhD Faculty in Environmental and Infrastructure Engineering at the Politecnico di Milano. He is the author of over 220 publications, of which over 50 in indexed international journals - Scopus, h index = 18). He coordinated and participated in several national and international research projects.