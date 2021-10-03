Do you want learn how to apply concepts of sustainable faecal sludge management (FSM) on a city-wide scale? This course starts with an overview of what faecal sludge is and an introduces you to the engineering fundamentals and required information for the design and selection of technologies. Sanitation solutions are prone to failure if an integrated planning approach that includes stakeholder involvement and the development of appropriate institutional, management and financial arrangements is not implemented. The course therefore dedicates a complete week to presenting the full picture, in addition to technology, that needs to be considered for sustainable solutions. It concludes with a focus on current research and innovations in technologies, to provide an understanding of the most up-to-date options.
An introduction to faecal sludge management
This first week of this course includes an overview of what faecal sludge is, and the importance of an integrated approach to faecal sludge management. It provides an introduction to what is currently lacking, weak links in the service chain, and also presents positive examples of what is working.
Overview of fundamentals for design and selection of treatment technologies
The second week of this course is based on an integrated engineering design approach, and will introduce fundamentals and required information for the design and selection of technologies, including objectives, mechanisms, quantification and characterization. It also includes the collection and transport of faecal sludge to treatment.
Treatment technologies for faecal sludge
The third week of this course focuses on engineering aspects of how to size and properly operate treatment technologies.
Integrated approach to faecal sludge management
Sanitation solutions do not rely on technology alone, and are prone to failure if an integrated planning approach that includes stakeholder involvement and the development of appropriate institutional, management and financial arrangements is not implemented. Presented in week 4 is the full picture, in addition to technology, that needs to be considered for sustainable solutions.
Reviews
It is an amazing course, I enjoyed quite new topic soo far and I loved the way of teaching of mentors in course. Thank you coursera for giving me an opportunity to better understand the new knowledge.
The lectures handled were simple and easily understandable. It would have been more useful, if a few more case studies would have been included.
The course was so educative will come out with very many local context research especially in the refugee settlement and host community
First of all thank u for this platform and secondly the content and teaching was so helpful to me as I am Environmental Engineering student . Great work .
