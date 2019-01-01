Profile

Dr. Linda Strande

Group leader

    Bio

    Dr. Linda Strande is an environmental engineer with over 15 years’ experience working internationally in the management of excreta, wastewater and sludge. Dr. Strande is an editor and author of the book Faecal Sludge Management: Systems Approach for Implementation and Operation, and holds interdisciplinary degrees in engineering, soils science and mathematics. Her research at Sandec includes optimisation of treatment technologies, innovation in resource recovery, quantification and characterization, and methods for sustainable systems level implementations. Her academic background, together with wideranging international work experience, has provided her with a global perspective, and an ability to research and apply environmental engineering fundamentals in complex, interdisciplinary situations.

    Courses

    Introduction to Faecal Sludge Management

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder