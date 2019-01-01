Dr. Linda Strande is an environmental engineer with over 15 years’ experience working internationally in the management of excreta, wastewater and sludge. Dr. Strande is an editor and author of the book Faecal Sludge Management: Systems Approach for Implementation and Operation, and holds interdisciplinary degrees in engineering, soils science and mathematics. Her research at Sandec includes optimisation of treatment technologies, innovation in resource recovery, quantification and characterization, and methods for sustainable systems level implementations. Her academic background, together with wideranging international work experience, has provided her with a global perspective, and an ability to research and apply environmental engineering fundamentals in complex, interdisciplinary situations.