M
Oct 3, 2021
It is an amazing course, I enjoyed quite new topic soo far and I loved the way of teaching of mentors in course. Thank you coursera for giving me an opportunity to better understand the new knowledge.
BD
Jun 10, 2018
It was an excellent learning opportunity with a new challenging field of research. I am keen to register more subjects in the future in related subjects under your mentoring. RegardsDr. Bhaskar Das
By Tanvi S•
Jun 9, 2017
Highly recommended course for anyone who wants to learn about the basics of Faecal Sludge Management. I thank the instructors and the entire team for a thorough coverage of topics in FSM.
By Carlos P A•
Jun 4, 2017
Muy interesante, ameno y útil para personas con interés el campo del agua, el saneamiento y la higiene.
By Bhaskar D•
Jun 11, 2018
It was an excellent learning opportunity with a new challenging field of research. I am keen to register more subjects in the future in related subjects under your mentoring. RegardsDr. Bhaskar Das
By JFrancisco D L•
Jun 2, 2017
Es un curso que te proporciona una amplia perspectiva acerca de la situación actual del manejo de lodos fecales, sus tecnologías y enfoques
By David M•
May 30, 2017
A superb summary of progress in the field and, rationalization of the lessons learned. The course and support text present the pathway to a successful integrated approach "perfectly", i.e., capturing the difficulties and risks while setting out the options. All of this is done to be practicable in the context of the developing nations that it seeks to serve. The practice of such a complex field as a devlopment initiative also provides lessons and fundamental learning that are useful for developed country sanitation.
By Ruby S•
Jun 1, 2017
Wonderful course to have basic understaning on this new innovative field of FSM and was very helpful in clearing my concepts related to it.It aroused curiosity to learn more every week as It has embedded in itself sea of knowledge.Thanx to everyone who lectured in videos as they were so lucidly explaining the things so it was very to grasp.Materials were sufficient enough to enhance my knowledge.
Kudos to the EAWAG Team!
By indri a s•
Jun 5, 2017
The topic is actually important to us in Indonesia which is still in need for better treatment of faecal sludge.
The lecturers are OK and I could understand easily. If there are some presentations too short and lack of explains it is understandable because of limited time of presentation.
Thank You especially for Mrs. Linda Strande.
By Frantz J•
May 9, 2017
Je suis vraiment fier de votre travail, ceci contribue grandement a l'echelle mondiale la protection et la prevention des maladies qui issues directement des boues de vidanges. A ce point, une fois que acteur respect son niveau de fonctionnent dans la societe nous aurions un climat sein et nos proches auront un vie seine.!!!!
By SUNEEL P•
Jun 13, 2017
This course gives an excellent overview of faecal sludge management issues. I work with UNDP India office on housing and sanitation issues. The course gave me sufficient information regarding the basics of the topic.I would especially like to appreciate the excellent reading material suggested through the course.
By Alvern T•
Sep 4, 2017
Extremely beneficial as I've started working as a Chemist in a Sewage Treatment Plant. It gave me a good overview of a related technology and allowed me to give a glimpse of the importance of resource recovery, public health prioritization, and environmental impact of waste items.
By Alison W•
Jun 21, 2017
This course provides an excellent introduction to FSM, including information on innovative technologies and advantages/challenges of current technologies in the sector. I highly recommend this course to anyone interested in the different management options available.
By Arunkumar N S•
Apr 3, 2020
It was an excellent course for a professional person who wants to know how to calculate or design an FSM plant in a city and intend to learn the technicalities in the design process.
By Christopher F•
Jul 18, 2017
I really liked this course! I think Linda Strande and her team have done a great job at presenting the most up to date knowledge about faecal sludge management.
I can only recommend everyone interested to participate in this course!
By Md.Tawhidur R•
Dec 26, 2018
Very informative & up to date global practices are included in this course. I would like to suggest this course for engineering students, professional engineers,environmental experts and development professionals.
By Ajith K•
Jun 5, 2017
Well structured and comprehensive course, including all aspects of a successful city sanitation planning and implementation. Examples given during the course makes it more practical and easy to understand.
By Rebekah B•
Jun 21, 2018
Approached course with no background in FSM, but some in allied topics such as geography/utilities/resource management. Enjoyed immensely, in part because Dr. Strande is so clearly engaged with the topic.
By Álvaro I G G•
Nov 16, 2017
What a excelent course! I loved this series of MOOCs by EAWAG. Even when its focus are Developing Countries, its teaches so many useful tools and disciplines to care human health in any place in world.
By Sunil S•
Jul 2, 2020
Its really need of time to understand significance of faecal sludge management. This course has all the necessary information to understand technologies and management of faecal sludge.
By Shaji R•
Jun 12, 2017
Enjoyed the course. I met Dr. Linda Strande, during the FSM 4 in Chennai and was influenced by her practical approach. Would recommend the course to my friends in the field of FSM
By Borja•
May 24, 2017
Really nice MOOC course, as the others of EAWAG.
Im waiting for the next one of EAWAG´s courses, with new material and continue learning for technologies for developing countries.
By shweta•
Jan 9, 2019
this course is very useful in WATER SANITATION HYGIENE sector.
it helped me in understanding very new concepts related to FSM.
thank you .coursera and EWAG team.
By edward l•
May 27, 2017
This course has broaden my horizon.it has also exposed me to a lot of information and ideas to help me make impact in my environment
thanks i really appreciate
By Abdoulaye F•
Jun 13, 2017
Ce cours est très intéressant. J'ai de nouvelles choses et clarifié les conceps lus ça et là. Félicitations aux tuteurs et contributeurs.
By Gujjuru M B•
Aug 17, 2018
This MOOC is very good. I had learnt many concepts of FSM. I am looking forward to use some of the concepts in my research work.
By Sakyi A S•
Jun 1, 2017
A good course, I hope you introduce a course on the laboratory analysis on faecal sludge like COD,BOD, TSS. TDS etc