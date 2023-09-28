Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Climate Change in Water and Sanitation Utilities
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Climate Change in Water and Sanitation Utilities

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Alfred Hans Grunwaldt
Maria Eugenia de la Pena
Martin Kerres

Instructors: Alfred Hans Grunwaldt

Beginner level
No prior experience required
16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the challenges that urban water and sanitation utilities face regarding climate change and sustainability.

  • Identify strategies to assess climate risks, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy consumption using tools like ECAM.

  • Identify strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for water and sanitation utilities to transition to low-carbon operations.

There are 5 modules in this course

This course addresses the process of supporting urban water and sanitation utilities in transitioning to reducing their carbon emissions to contribute to climate change mitigation and to benefit from the impacts of this process. We will explore the five steps of the roadmap to carry out this process, as well as the use of the Energy and Carbon Performance Assessment and Monitoring (ECAM) tool, which serves, among other things, to assess the carbon footprint and measure energy efficiency. Finally, we will conclude by addressing climate risks in urban water and sanitation companies, as well as methodologies for their evaluation.

2 readings1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this introductory module of the course, we will delve into fundamental concepts such as climate change. Additionally, we will examine the ways in which water and sanitation companies both influence and are affected by this phenomenon. Finally, we will explore actionable strategies for mitigating and adapting to climate change.

2 videos12 readings1 quiz2 plugins

In this module, we will focus on actions that water and sanitation companies can take to reduce their carbon emissions, following a five-step roadmap.

2 videos4 readings1 quiz4 plugins

In this module, we will explore the various greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions originating from water and wastewater utilities in the urban water sector. We will also learn how to utilize the ECAM tool to analyze GHG emissions within these companies, with the aim of identifying opportunities for performance improvement and emissions reduction.

1 video11 readings2 quizzes1 plugin

In this final module of the course, we will study what some of the climate risks are for water and wastewater management through available methodologies to assess them, as well as how they can be reduced.

10 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt6 plugins

Instructors

Alfred Hans Grunwaldt
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
5 Courses708 learners
Maria Eugenia de la Pena
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
2 Courses419 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

