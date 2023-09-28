The objective of this course is to support urban water and sanitation utilities in transitioning to climate-resilient management by reducing their carbon emissions. This course, consisting of 4 modules, addresses the concept of climate change, its impacts, risks, and actions that can be employed for its mitigation, specifically within water and sanitation utilities. In this context, an introduction to climate financing is provided, explaining how companies can secure funding for projects that yield climate-related benefits.
Climate Change in Water and Sanitation Utilities
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Recognize the challenges that urban water and sanitation utilities face regarding climate change and sustainability.
Identify strategies to assess climate risks, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy consumption using tools like ECAM.
Identify strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for water and sanitation utilities to transition to low-carbon operations.
Details to know
5 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
This course addresses the process of supporting urban water and sanitation utilities in transitioning to reducing their carbon emissions to contribute to climate change mitigation and to benefit from the impacts of this process. We will explore the five steps of the roadmap to carry out this process, as well as the use of the Energy and Carbon Performance Assessment and Monitoring (ECAM) tool, which serves, among other things, to assess the carbon footprint and measure energy efficiency. Finally, we will conclude by addressing climate risks in urban water and sanitation companies, as well as methodologies for their evaluation.
What's included
2 readings1 discussion prompt1 plugin
In this introductory module of the course, we will delve into fundamental concepts such as climate change. Additionally, we will examine the ways in which water and sanitation companies both influence and are affected by this phenomenon. Finally, we will explore actionable strategies for mitigating and adapting to climate change.
What's included
2 videos12 readings1 quiz2 plugins
In this module, we will focus on actions that water and sanitation companies can take to reduce their carbon emissions, following a five-step roadmap.
What's included
2 videos4 readings1 quiz4 plugins
In this module, we will explore the various greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions originating from water and wastewater utilities in the urban water sector. We will also learn how to utilize the ECAM tool to analyze GHG emissions within these companies, with the aim of identifying opportunities for performance improvement and emissions reduction.
What's included
1 video11 readings2 quizzes1 plugin
In this final module of the course, we will study what some of the climate risks are for water and wastewater management through available methodologies to assess them, as well as how they can be reduced.
What's included
10 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt6 plugins
Instructors
Offered by
