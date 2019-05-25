About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and how our ‘ancient instincts’ affect water policy intervention

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Planning better policy interventions: Roles, features and examples of planning protocols

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 141 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Roles, features and problems of water pricing, tariff design and subsidies

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 103 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Providing information to households and communities to improve water and sanitation conditions

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 193 min), 1 reading

