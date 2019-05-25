Water Supply and Sanitation Policy in Developing Countries Part 2 is our second MOOC in a two-part sequence, and looks at ‘Developing Effective Interventions’. Here we invite you to develop analytical skills and deep understanding about a complex, controversial policy problem – one with no simple, easy answers. About half a billion people on our planet still lack access to improved water supplies and about two billion do not have improved sanitation services, leading to an unknown but very large number of avoidable deaths each year from water-related diseases. Millions of dollars are spent on avoidable health care expenditures, and people – mostly women – spend many billions of hours carrying water from sources outside the home. Reducing these costs is a major global challenge for us all in the 21st century. Join us to explore the challenging and complex political, economic, social, and technical dimensions of the policy interventions that donors, national governments and water utilities use to address this challenge. This second MOOC consists of the following seven sessions:
Introduction and how our ‘ancient instincts’ affect water policy intervention
Planning better policy interventions: Roles, features and examples of planning protocols
Roles, features and problems of water pricing, tariff design and subsidies
Providing information to households and communities to improve water and sanitation conditions
As a public health professional with keen interest in WASH, I found this course highly educative on the effective strategies for water and sanitation interventions in developing countries.
Very good course to understand the water problems in developing countries.
very brilliant course at the end i know more about water development system and sanitation .
Excellent video presentation and interviews. Excellent reference articles. (Use the companion YouTube videos)
