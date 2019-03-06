Our course explores what can be done to solve the complex problem that half a billion people worldwide do not have improved water supplies and two billion do not have improved sanitation. We look forward to you joining us. We want to help you develop the skills you need to address this major global challenge of the 21st century.
Water Supply and Sanitation Policy in Developing Countries Part 1: Understanding Complex ProblemsUniversity of Manchester
About this Course
Offered by
University of Manchester
Tracing its roots back to 1824, the University of Manchester is home to almost 40,000 students. The University has three Nobel laureates among its current staff – more than any other British university - and a total of 25 Nobel laureates have come from our past and present students and staff. We have three main goals: to undertake world-class research; to deliver an outstanding learning and student experience; and to be socially responsible.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducing Key Facts about Water and Sanitation Services
Understanding the Political Economy of Water
Supply-Side Costs of Water and Sanitation Services
Understanding Demand-Side Issues of Water Supply
Reviews
- 5 stars73.98%
- 4 stars21.28%
- 3 stars4.39%
- 2 stars0.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION POLICY IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES PART 1: UNDERSTANDING COMPLEX PROBLEMS
Very useful, I understood how governments and private agencies works positively and negatively for water and sanitation projects.
Gave me new perspectives especially of the socio-economical aspects of water supply and sanitation-related issues.
It gives a longitudinal and comprehensive view of the sector, emphasising the challenges, the alternate pathways practised globally with their feasibility today.
In this course, I have gained a lot of knowledge in WASH-related programs and how to analyze their effectiveness, Highly recommended. But this course mostly covers economic facts.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.