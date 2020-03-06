Chevron Left
About the Course

Our course explores what can be done to solve the complex problem that half a billion people worldwide do not have improved water supplies and two billion do not have improved sanitation. We look forward to you joining us. We want to help you develop the skills you need to address this major global challenge of the 21st century. Our course has informative video lectures and guest interviews with leading water policy scholars and practitioners. We will provide you with discussion forum topic prompts, which will invite you to engage with other learners from around the globe. Our MOOC will also ask you to attempt weekly quizzes and a challenging assignment that tackles a real water and sanitation problem in a difficult setting. Please watch this trailer: https://youtu.be/Q-HmaCZNd0k...

KM

Nov 18, 2018

Thank you for taking time to share your knowledge and passions with us. I found this class very informative and sometimes challenging. It made me think about topics from different perspectives.

MV

Oct 10, 2020

Excellent course. Part 1 provide a lot of information about the development of water and sanitation policies. This course provides a grate understanding of the water and sanitation problem.

By Satyapriya s

Mar 6, 2020

This course is well designed for understanding the key issues that are faced in developing nations. I have learnt a lot of complex problems from root level to governance level that people are facing in their daily lives. I have built solid insights in resolving some of the major problems that will ensure a better life for the people.

By alvaro

Jun 6, 2017

Useful and interesting topics about real developing countries issues. I really enjoyed the way to evaluate colleagues in a participative manner. I also appreciated the flexibility to finalize sessions after their deadline because we all have other commitments so sometimes it is hard to do it on time.

By Kyle M

Nov 19, 2018

Thank you for taking time to share your knowledge and passions with us. I found this class very informative and sometimes challenging. It made me think about topics from different perspectives.

By Uyoyoghene

Sep 9, 2018

Great course, great instructors. I like the chronological order of how policies evolved, how countries adapted to change, and the look at current and future challenges. I'll recommend this course to anyone ineterested in a career in policy development.

By Sarah D H

Dec 28, 2017

Excellent course full of really interesting and useful information. A real eye opener, I have worked in the Watson field for 20yrs but not been aware of the more over-arching aspects/drivers to the industry. Fascinating and I would highly recommend.

By Ayobami O

May 26, 2019

As a public health professional with interest in WASH, this course has enhanced my knowledge of water and sanitation policy development and implementation in developing countries.

By Pallavi S

Mar 20, 2020

It gives a longitudinal and comprehensive view of the sector, emphasising the challenges, the alternate pathways practised globally with their feasibility today.

By Mario V

Oct 11, 2020

Excellent course. Part 1 provide a lot of information about the development of water and sanitation policies. This course provides a grate understanding of the water and sanitation problem.

By José M

Nov 20, 2019

A complete and global approach from the basis to the political and humanitarian challenges, with the understanding of the same need in different regions and different cultures.

By Sean

Jan 22, 2018

A very good introduction to global WASH policy and many of the key issues and how to think about them. If I have one criticism is that the UK-stuff seems (which is also very interesting) seems like a forced marriage with the earlier content: I wonder how transferable the lessons learned from centuries of water and sanitation development in London can be usefully transferred to other contexts. Perhaps only to manage the expectations of what is realistically possible in accelerating or leap-frogging the development of water & sanitation services in modern cities in low and middle income countries.

By MAURICE A D

Sep 14, 2020

The course was well presented and with enough exercises to help students understand what was discussed. The reading materials also provided were very insightful.

However, I believe more recent videos can be used to tell the efforts being made in African countries to tackle water and sanitation problems. This is because a video of water challenges in Onitsha, Nigeria dating back to the 1980s paints a different picture than what is happening now. Same in the case of the video from Togo.

By Nick C

Jun 5, 2017

Visual aids need improvement and should help in emphasizing the lesson. Instructor needs to be more dynamic, instead of reading off the telemprompter. But all in all, it provided an introduction to how the water utility works. This course is recommended for beginners in the water industry.

By Alexis

Sep 18, 2017

Overall good, but too many cases studies and no real best practices or lesso

By Mike

Jan 18, 2021

The course provided some great insight into the complex problems surrounding water and sanitation policy in developing countries. It was delivered by the lecturers who clearly demonstrate excellent subject knowledge. The memo assignment was a good test of applying that knowledge into task that you could potentially see in a professional environment.

My only feedback would be a wider range of questions available in the weekly quizzes, just to provide more variation, along with the correct answers and some context to the answers provided.

Overall a good introduction course to water supply and sanitation.

By MANSI A

May 16, 2020

I could understand the water and sanitation schemes related to developing country very well

The faculties associated with this course were very cooperative and explanation was given very nicely regarding every topic

I enjoyed the course

I thank University of Manchester for letting me gain knowledge about the topic

By Dinesh M T

May 8, 2020

Good morning !!!

Overall it was an excellent experience to attend, review, participate in examination & getting the satisfactory grades from Coursera.Org.

I am very glad to complete this online course & receiving the course completion certificate.

Thank you very much & best wishes to Coursera.Org.

Thank you !!!

By Gaurav S

Jun 9, 2020

excellent course material and very reputed professors and senior practitioners from private sector/ international NGOs.

I was really thrilled to watch the presentation on evolution of WASH over a century timeline in the case of United Kingdom.

Lots of learning and insights for WASH practitioners

By Susanta P

Dec 15, 2019

this is an excellent and resourceful course for general population, students, faculty and poliyc makers. as water and sanitation are the prime concern of development of the society these things should be thoroughly studied. this type of course is relevant in this context.

By Kevin A G

Jul 17, 2020

I enjoyed this MOOC very much, because all the provided tools and information were pretty useful and understandable, even for a person who's not an engineer or economist. That's why I'm taking the second part! Thank you a lot!

By Ben J

Jun 20, 2020

I enjoyed the course as the various weeks focus on water and sanitation policy from different aspects and backgrounds. The reviewers presented the information clearly and concisely and they had good guest speakers also.

By K.G E H

May 17, 2021

In this course, I have gained a lot of knowledge in WASH-related programs and how to analyze their effectiveness, Highly recommended. But this course mostly covers economic facts.

By Preethi V

Jul 9, 2020

The course 'Water Supply and Sanitation Policy in Developing Countries Part 1: Understanding Complex Problems' is very informative and interesting to learn.

By Jonathan B

Apr 8, 2018

all good content, though the formatting in the submission box limited, would prefer to just submit PDFs. Other than that, I got a lot out of it. .

Thanks

By Edison M B

Apr 26, 2020

Late in my career , I had to face a nem challenge: a Project related to Strategic Planning in Sanitation and Water.

This course has helped me a lot.

By Qusroo A K

Mar 7, 2019

Very useful, I understood how governments and private agencies works positively and negatively for water and sanitation projects.

