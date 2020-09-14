AO
May 25, 2019
As a public health professional with keen interest in WASH, I found this course highly educative on the effective strategies for water and sanitation interventions in developing countries.
MG
Jan 21, 2022
Excellent video presentation and interviews. Excellent reference articles. (Use the companion YouTube videos)
By Fazla Z A•
Sep 14, 2020
It has been a great course on Water Supply and Sanitation Policy in Developing Countries.
By Dr H S•
Sep 3, 2019
Each country has own setup and the demand is largely based on climatic condition and other external and family internal needs. First thing the European model of privatization suggest that State government is shedding responsibilities towards the fundamental needs of the citizens of their countries and by large making every think privatization. This not replicable model all over the World - what the current course is propagating to do so. As per the ?united Nation Fundamental rights and even for each countries, the State is responsible for the basic needs of their citizen. So WB or ADB or else international agencies should also look on these major aspects and try to provide the desired service under the fedral law of the country by the country's governing government.
I think the Part one was much better than Part II
By Ayobami O•
May 26, 2019
By Birgilio R C•
Jul 27, 2020
Excelent course! very important information for people to understamd how complicated is water supply and sanitation policies in different parts of the planet.
By Pradyuman S•
Jun 11, 2020
Very good course to understand the water problems in developing countries.
By Pedro M•
Jul 10, 2020
It is an essential course for anyone who wants to have a global view on water supply and treatment. I really enjoyed the interview with Professor Allan's. I can't help saying that I preferred the course 1 "Water Supply and Sanitation Policy in Developing Countries Part 1: Understanding Complex Problems". In this part 2 the solutions that are given to solve the problems are more abstract than concrete. In a way, the course from week 1 to 7 suggests that the waters must be privatized. I didn't like the "black cat and white cat" analogy. I did not like the fact that you invited an economist who said that it is not necessary to be an expertise in waters to regulate waters. (but it turned out to be necessary information to understand the world we live in). Honestly, throughout week 7 of the course I thought I was going to make a very average assessment of the course. In the end, the brilliant interview with Professor Allan's made me change my mind and I think the 4/5 score is more than deserved. In general I liked the course and I think you should continue to do this work. (Don't be upset about my honesty, but I needed to be honest). In an upcoming edition I suggest that you try to find ways to improve public utilities.
By Saleh M A•
Oct 17, 2019
I benefit from this course how I can manage water and sanitation hygien promotion and how to plan to hygiene promotion campaign ...etc. Finally, thank you very much for instructors and anyone contributes in preparing this course to become with good information and gain background about management WASH System.
By thomas D•
May 31, 2020
Content is interesting but please improve the presentation and dont do monologue videos more than 10 min, impossible to watch.
Thanks for the course
By Wendell M•
Nov 28, 2020
What I have learned
I rate this course, both part 1 and part 2 very highly. Both in terms of presentation and course content.
My knowledge have vastly improved in terms of water, sanitation and hygiene with regards to the developing counties.
I would like to know what other courses you provide in terms of water sanitation and hygiene at a higher level.
I came to the course with some knowledge of water, sanitation and hygiene and leave this course with high level of global deficiencies and improvement of many developing counties.
I just like to say thank you.
Wendell Montrose
By Sourabh k s•
Mar 21, 2020
Need Suggestion for Further continuing the studies on related topics or a longer duration course offered by University of Manchester . Also Suggest for Opportunities to work on real time Projects to relate the leanings .
By Mark G•
Jan 21, 2022
By Kamilo C•
Mar 21, 2022
very brilliant course at the end i know more about water development system and sanitation .
By Qusroo A K•
Mar 5, 2021
Good course but need improvements in contents
By Moses O J•
Jun 14, 2021
Very Interesting
By R D K C•
Dec 26, 2021
nice course
By Mohammed A A M•
Apr 25, 2021
Thanks
By Sharon B E•
Jun 22, 2021
great course