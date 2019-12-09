About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand the unique aspects of water supply and demand issues in the western US and how water systems have adapted to them.

  • Explain historical and scientific issues around water management in the western US.

  • Recognize major sources of water supplies in the western US and the impact of individual “water footprints."

  • Describe some of the ways in which scientists study research questions related to water and climate in the western US.

Skills you will gain

  • Western United States (US)
  • Colorado River
  • Sustainability
  • Climate Change
  • Water
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Introduction

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

History, Politics, and Culture of Water Development in the Western US

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Hydrology, Water Demand, and Climate in the Western US

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 104 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Case Study: The Colorado River Basin

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

