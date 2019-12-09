Water is important to all of us. Water connects people through place, memory, and community. But in places where water is scarce, like the Western United States, water can also be contentious and divisive. How then do we overcome the challenges associated with increased water scarcity while honoring the diverse perspectives of people who rely on shared water?
What you will learn
Understand the unique aspects of water supply and demand issues in the western US and how water systems have adapted to them.
Explain historical and scientific issues around water management in the western US.
Recognize major sources of water supplies in the western US and the impact of individual “water footprints."
Describe some of the ways in which scientists study research questions related to water and climate in the western US.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
Are you ready? In this module, we introduce you to how the course works, describe the unique nature of water issues in the American West, and provide important background that will orient you to the region we are studying and the science of hydrology. Let's get started!
History, Politics, and Culture of Water Development in the Western US
How did the American West end up with many of the world's largest dams? How does the West's unique legal system for allocating water work? Who gets the right to use water how, and why? We'll cover these topics and more in our module on history, politics, and culture!
Hydrology, Water Demand, and Climate in the Western US
Is the West drying up? What happens to a watershed when many of the trees in it die? Let's explore the major scientific issues related to water in the American West. Along the way, we'll hear from a number of experts working on some of the latest cutting-edge research in hydrology, ecology, climate, and more!
Case Study: The Colorado River Basin
The Colorado River is a vital source of drinking water for nearly 40 million people and supplies countless farms across a parched landscape. Cutting through nearly 1,500 miles of mountains and deserts, the Colorado's small size belies the fact that it is one of the most intensively managed and litigated rivers in the world. That makes this river perfect for exploring many of the concepts we've covered already in our course.
This is the best course I have done so far in Coursera. By far the most interesting and the most useful course.
It's a great course on Water in the Western United States
Great class. Gives real insights into all the issues related to water in the western United States.
Thank you. Great course. (Modules 1 and 5 worth the price of admission alone. Very good !)
