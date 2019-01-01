Anne is a Senior Associate Scientist with the Cooperative Institute of Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at the University of Colorado in Boulder and the Director of CIRES' Education and Outreach Program . She is a climate scientist by training and received her doctoral degree in paleoclimatology from the University of Regensburg in Germany. Her science expertise focuses on climate fluctuations and glaciation patterns in European, American and Asian Mountain Ranges, and climatically driven landscape evolution. Anne has taught many undergraduate and graduate classes in climatology, snowhydrology and geomorphology. Anne focuses now on science education for educators, students and the general public around climate topics. She is the co-lead for the Climate Literacy and Energy Awareness Network (CLEAN), providing educators of all grade levels with peer-reviewed resources to teaching about climate and energy topics. Anne’s experiences also include educator professional development, curriculum development with a focus on working with data, student engagement in climate science through a student video program and a water-focused summer research experience project for Community College students. Anne is dedicated to base her education work on a solid research and evaluation. She is studies effective ways to teaching climate topics .
She also holds a German Diploma in Physical Geography from the University of Regensburg and a Master’s in Geographic information Systems and Sciences from the University of Salzburg, Austria.