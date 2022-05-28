About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • As virtual participants of the MOSAiC expedition, learners will explore all components of the Arctic climate system and how they are interconnected.

  • Explore what climate science is, what data scientists collect in the Arctic, and how their findings inform our understanding of weather and climate

  • Discuss the critical challenges the Arctic faces under a changing climate and how these changes impact our lives in the mid-latitudes

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Course Basics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Atmosphere in the Arctic and Beyond

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Arctic Ocean

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sea Ice

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

