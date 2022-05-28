Why would hundreds of scientists from around the world intentionally freeze a ship in Arctic sea ice for an entire year, braving subzero temperatures and months of polar darkness? This may sound like a fictional adventure movie plot, but from September 2019 through October 2020, the MOSAiC (Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate) Arctic research expedition did just this.
As virtual participants of the MOSAiC expedition, learners will explore all components of the Arctic climate system and how they are interconnected.
Explore what climate science is, what data scientists collect in the Arctic, and how their findings inform our understanding of weather and climate
Discuss the critical challenges the Arctic faces under a changing climate and how these changes impact our lives in the mid-latitudes
University of Colorado Boulder
Course Introduction and Course Basics
In this module, we will take you on a tour of the Arctic and discuss topics like Arctic geography and geopolitics before introducing the MOSAiC (Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate) expedition. The module wraps up with a brief look back at the historic Fram expedition to the Arctic 150 years ago that inspired MOSAiC.
Atmosphere in the Arctic and Beyond
In this module, you will learn about the basic physics of the atmosphere with a specific focus on the Arctic. We will explore Earth’s energy budget and look at the structure of the atmosphere. Arctic clouds are an important player in the Arctic atmosphere and their role will be part of one video lecture. Finally, we will introduce you to the concept of feedbacks, systems responses that modulate the climate system and are the basis for connections to the lower latitudes. The module concludes with an overview of the goals of the MOSAiC Atmosphere research group and the data they are collecting.
The Arctic Ocean
In this module, we will take you on a tour of the Arctic Ocean. We will explore topics like ocean circulation and ocean stratification with a specific focus on processes that are happening in the Arctic. You will begin to draw connections to the coupling of the atmosphere, ocean, and sea ice and explore the chemistry of the ocean, nutrient distribution, and ocean productivity. The module concludes with an overview of the goals of the MOSAiC Ocean research group and the data they are collecting.
Sea Ice
In this module, you will learn about sea ice and the important role it plays in the Arctic climate system. We will discuss how sea ice forms, how sea ice interacts with sunlight, and how sea ice moves and behaves. We will also explore the change in sea ice thickness and distribution in the Arctic over time and in response to a changing climate. The module concludes with an overview of the goals of the MOSAiC Sea Ice research group and the data they are collecting.
