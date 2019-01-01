Dr. Matthew Shupe is a Senior Research Scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Dr. Shupe is the scientific co-lead for the MOSAiC expedition and a member of the MOSAiC Atmosphere Team. Since the late 1990s, Dr. Shupe’s research focus has been largely on Arctic cloud and atmospheric processes and their interactions with the surface, primarily using ground- and aircraft-based observations. Field work has been a major element of this research, including work at numerous Arctic field stations, atop the Greenland Ice Sheet, in mountain environments, and aboard icebreakers in the Arctic sea ice. Dr. Shupe has a doctoral degree in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado Boulder.