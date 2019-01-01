Eric has nearly 20 years of experience in environmental science, policy, and education. From 2010 to 2015, Eric served as the Managing Director of the Western Water Assessment, a NOAA-supported program that works to connect climate science to water and other natural resource managers in the Intermountain West. He served as lead editor of the Colorado Climate Change Vulnerability Study, contributed to a climate change assessment for the Southwestern US, and published on the watershed impacts of tree mortality due to bark beetle infestation. Eric holds a Master's in Environmental Studies and a Master's in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, both from the University of Colorado Boulder, and a Bachelor's in Communication from the University of Pennsylvania. He also served as a legislative director and aide in the United States Congress for six years, specializing in environmental and energy issues. Eric now works as a high school science teacher and teaches Introduction to Environmental Science through the University of Colorado Denver and enjoys bringing water topics into the classroom. When he's not working, you can catch him on a bike or skiing on the frozen form of water in the western US!