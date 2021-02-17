MS
Dec 9, 2019
This is the best course I have done so far in Coursera. By far the most interesting and the most useful course.
CS
Feb 16, 2021
Great class. Gives real insights into all the issues related to water in the western United States.
By Charles S•
Feb 17, 2021
By Fazla Z A•
Sep 20, 2020
It's a great course on Water in the Western United States
By Kamile D•
Nov 8, 2019
I enjoyed learning about water in the west vis this course. I'll continue to learn more about the subject as the course provided so many resources and lectures by experts. I can apply the background information of this course to the conditions of the area that I am interested in.
Thank you !!
By Mohamed M S•
Dec 10, 2019
By Mahde A•
Apr 14, 2021
thanks a lot for your hardwork .
By Jeanne-Marie B•
Sep 28, 2021
Very relevant topic that continues to escalate in priority; lots of great information. Would be fantastic for this course to be updated for 2022 with some of the very recent developments for water in the west, including historic lows of Lake Mead and subsequent water cuts and restrictions for the Colorado River.
By Joy S•
Jan 13, 2020
This is an excellent course and a good overview of the situation. I would like to see more classes on this kind of topic.
By Bryan F•
Aug 15, 2020
Thank you. Great course. (Modules 1 and 5 worth the price of admission alone. Very good !)