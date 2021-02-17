Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Water in the Western United States by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

Water is important to all of us. Water connects people through place, memory, and community. But in places where water is scarce, like the Western United States, water can also be contentious and divisive. How then do we overcome the challenges associated with increased water scarcity while honoring the diverse perspectives of people who rely on shared water? In this course, you will learn about water and climate in the Western United States and join a community of thousands of learners to gain insight into the major legal, political, and cultural issues that make water so complex in the region....

MS

Dec 9, 2019

This is the best course I have done so far in Coursera. By far the most interesting and the most useful course.

CS

Feb 16, 2021

Great class. Gives real insights into all the issues related to water in the western United States.

By Charles S

Feb 17, 2021

Great class. Gives real insights into all the issues related to water in the western United States.

By Fazla Z A

Sep 20, 2020

It's a great course on Water in the Western United States

By Kamile D

Nov 8, 2019

I enjoyed learning about water in the west vis this course. I'll continue to learn more about the subject as the course provided so many resources and lectures by experts. I can apply the background information of this course to the conditions of the area that I am interested in.

Thank you !!

By Mohamed M S

Dec 10, 2019

This is the best course I have done so far in Coursera. By far the most interesting and the most useful course.

By Mahde A

Apr 14, 2021

thanks a lot for your hardwork .

By Jeanne-Marie B

Sep 28, 2021

Very relevant topic that continues to escalate in priority; lots of great information. Would be fantastic for this course to be updated for 2022 with some of the very recent developments for water in the west, including historic lows of Lake Mead and subsequent water cuts and restrictions for the Colorado River.

By Joy S

Jan 13, 2020

This is an excellent course and a good overview of the situation. I would like to see more classes on this kind of topic.

By Bryan F

Aug 15, 2020

Thank you. Great course. (Modules 1 and 5 worth the price of admission alone. Very good !)

