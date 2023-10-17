In order to access all the 3 courses in this Specialization bundle without a fee, please follow the below steps for each course:
Welcome to the Water Stewardship Training Program from PepsiCo. In this course, faculty from diverse scholarly backgrounds at Arizona State University - alongside a module developed by The Nature Conservancy - will provide a water-related curriculum in the form of online micro-lectures designed to improve learning outcomes for professional learners with busy schedules.
You will learn about the water cycle, hydrology, groundwater models, human impacts on freshwater ecosystems, water governance, water law, the economics of water infrastructure and water stakeholdering. In addition to this “basic knowledge” content, you will also learn about the history of corporate water stewardship and the new gold standard—Science-Based Targets and how to set them and advance your water stewardship goals in an intervention-based approach.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will identify local and global contexts where water resources and sustainability are particularly significant and research the natural resources, corporate and organizational influence, and relevant legal and ethical frameworks. Learners will then take what they learn and develop recommendations for changes to support more sustainable practices within their chosen context.