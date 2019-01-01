Profile

Rob van Tulder

Professor of International Business-Society Management

Bio

Prof. Rob van Tulder, PhD, is professor of international business-society Management at the Rotterdam School of Management, of Erasmus University Rotterdam. He has been teaching and researching on major issues – he calls them ‘wicked problems’- at the interface between business and society. Trained in political sciences (in particular international relations) and economics (in particular development economics), he published a wide variety of scholarly books and articles on issues like innovation, sustainability, small countries, regional integration and skills. Since 2009, he is also the academic director of the Partnerships Resource Centre, which actively supports processes of cross-sector partnerships for sustainable development goals around the world with research and advice. In his view, the importance of teaching and research from different (pluralist) perspectives cannot be underestimated. For this, he developed a formula called ‘skill sheets’ – a book and a website - that is used at a large number of universities.

Courses

A Business Approach to Sustainable Landscape Restoration

Principles of Sustainable Finance

Introduction to Economic Theories

Business Model Innovation for Sustainable Landscape Restoration

Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder