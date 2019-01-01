Prof. Rob van Tulder, PhD, is professor of international business-society Management at the Rotterdam School of Management, of Erasmus University Rotterdam. He has been teaching and researching on major issues – he calls them ‘wicked problems’- at the interface between business and society. Trained in political sciences (in particular international relations) and economics (in particular development economics), he published a wide variety of scholarly books and articles on issues like innovation, sustainability, small countries, regional integration and skills. Since 2009, he is also the academic director of the Partnerships Resource Centre, which actively supports processes of cross-sector partnerships for sustainable development goals around the world with research and advice. In his view, the importance of teaching and research from different (pluralist) perspectives cannot be underestimated. For this, he developed a formula called ‘skill sheets’ – a book and a website - that is used at a large number of universities.