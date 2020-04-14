About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Course is open to anyone interested in business and the Sustainable Development Goals

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Know what the SDGs are, why they are important and how each individual can be an agent for positive change in the world

  • Develop a positive, critical, aware and courageous attitude towards the SDGs

  • Be able to identify interconnectedness of the SDGs and the challenges behind solving them

  • Understand the role of business in the transition to sustainable development to create a prosperous future for all

Instructors

Offered by

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction to the Sustainable Development Goals

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: The Biosphere

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Society I

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Society II

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DRIVING BUSINESS TOWARDS THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

