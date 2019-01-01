Dr. Amanda Williams is a senior researcher in the Group for Sustainability and Technology (SusTec) at the Department of Management, Technology and Economics of ETH Zurich. She holds a PhD from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University and is a current fellow in the Governing Responsible Business Research Environment at Copenhagen Business School. Dr. Williams research interests lies at the intersection of sustainability management and social-ecological systems. She studies how organizations understand global sustainability issues and develop corporate sustainability strategies that align with global targets. She approaches her work from a systems theory perspective and works with qualitative research methods. She collaborated with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) where she was an associate on the Redefining Value team. At WBCSD, she contribute to the SDG Compass, a guide for business action to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.