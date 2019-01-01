Profile

Marta Szymanowska

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Marta Szymanowska is Associate Professor of Finance at the Department of Finance at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. She is also affiliated with the Erasmus Initiative ‘Dynamics of Inclusive Prosperity’. She holds a PhD degree in Finance from Tilburg University, the Netherlands. Dr. Szymanowska’s research interests focus on asset pricing, studying and understanding the nature of macroeconomic risks, the relation between financial markets and the real economy with a particular focus on the global commodity markets. Her work was presented at major academic conferences (the Western Finance or American Finance Association meetings), published in leading academic journals (Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics) and presented in numerous international research institutes (Oxford University, Commodity Futures Trading Commission).

    Courses

    Driving business towards the Sustainable Development Goals

